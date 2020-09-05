Nearly every Black Panther comic book has been made available for free download, thanks to ComiXology. The site, as of this writing, has not made an official announcement, but comic writer Jim Zub has been spreading the news far and wide. The free comic books come after the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who lost his four-year battle with colon cancer. He fought his battle in private, with only his family and some close professional colleagues in the know, which meant the news shocked the rest of the world.

All Wakanda-related comics are FREE right now on ComiXology, including all 8 issues of my BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA series!



Check it out and spread the word:https://t.co/CvT9gn1bbwpic.twitter.com/92xx2f6Oh9 — Jim Zub (@JimZub) September 5, 2020

Since Chadwick Boseman's death, the world has been paying tribute, and ComiXology is paying tribute in their own special way. Over 200 Black Panther comic books are currently available to download for free. Nearly every story having to do with Wakanda and even the Shuri comics that were produced after her Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction, are all free. While there are a ton of choices, the Don McGregor and Billy Graham Black Panther comics, which were published between 1973 and 1976 are not included in the free promotion. It is also unclear as to how long ComiXology will be running the tribute.

Going back and reading some Black Panther comic books sounds like another positive way to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who more than likely did his fair share of reading through a lot of them to prepare for his role as T'Challa. In addition, free comics are always a great way to get kids into reading, who might not enjoy reading normal books assigned in schools. Hopefully ComiXology will formally announce their free promotion to get more Marvel fans on board, while spreading the news to non-comic book fans too.

Ryan Coogler was able to create a movie with Chadwick Boseman that paid tribute to the source material, while not feeling like a traditional comic book movie. Black Panther became a cultural phenomenon upon its release and T'Challa quickly became one of the most famous Avengers, which made his on-screen death in Infinity War very hard to take for a lot of MCU fans. Regardless, Boseman was on track to bring the character back for Black Panther 2 and had little doubt that he would be able to beat his illness to get back into superhero shape. Unfortunately, that was not able to happen.

Marvel Studios is too busy reeling from the loss of Chadwick Boseman to even think about the future of the billion-dollar franchise. For now, fans around the world are celebrating what Boseman helped bring to life on the big screen, and ComiXology is offering those fans a chance to go even deeper into the character that he played for free. While you still can, head over to ComiXology's official site and start downloading all of the Black Panther issues that you may have missed and then share them with people who might also enjoy them.