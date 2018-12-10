Black Panther has earned 12 Critics Choice Movie Awards. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is behind only The Favourite for most nominations this year, which is an impressive feat and proves that the acclaimed superhero movie could have a presence at the 91st Academy Awards early next year. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie has also been recognized by the National Board of Review, the American Film Institute, and the Golden Globes. Now, more so than ever, it looks like Black Panther will get some major recognition in the future.

The Favourite leads the Critic's Choice Awards nominations with 14, but Black Panther is in close second place with 12. The announcement was made this morning by the Broadcast Film Critics' Association. The groundbreaking superhero movie is up for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay (Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Action Movie, Best Song ("All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA), and Best Score (Ludwig Goransson).

Black Panther isn't the only movie within the MCU to get recognized by the Critic's Choice Awards nominations. Infinity War is up for Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie. Even Deadpool 2 was able to get in on the fun with three nominations, including Best Action Movie, Best Comedy, and Best Actor in a Comedy (Ryan Reynolds). It will be interesting to see how the winners pan out with such strong contenders in all of the categories. With that being said, Black Panther should easily take a few awards just based on sheer numbers.

Academy Award nominations will not be announced until January, but it's looking like Black Panther will be involved. Will it get a Best Picture nomination? It's way too early to tell if that will happen, but it would be huge for Marvel Studios and the crew responsible for making the movie a reality. Upon its release in February, it broke box office records and sparked talk of a shot during awards season. Ryan Coogler was able to create an action-packed superhero movie with real-world themes brought into the mix, which brought people who wouldn't normally go see a comic book movie into theaters.

Even if Black Panther leaves the Critic's Choice Awards empty handed, which seems doubtful, it's been an amazing ride for Ryan Coogler along with the cast and crew who made the movie what it is. Marvel Studios has to be pretty happy with the nomination news as well, further building off of the empire that started over ten years ago now with Iron Man. 2018 has been a great year for the studio, but 2019 might be even bigger when the dust all settles. As for Black Panther, Coogler has signed back on for the sequel. Variety was the first to report about the Critic's Choice Awards nominations.