It's a good day for Marvel fans who also happen to subscribe to Disney+ as Black Panther has arrived on the streaming service. Disney+ launched in November 2019 and quickly became a hub for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, not everything was available on day one. Now, one of the most important titles in all of the MCU has finally arrived for subscribers to enjoy.

Disney+ has officially added Black Panther as part of its March releases. The movie, released in 2018, served as a high watermark for the MCU. Following Chadwick Boseman's debut as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War, expectations were high for the character's first solo outing. Especially considering that Creed director Ryan Coogler was at the helm. But it was hard for anyone to imagine just how well things would go. Beyond financial success, the movie was an industry-defining breakthrough.

Black Panther grossed a staggering $1.34 billion at the global box office, shattering industry expectations. Superhero movies regularly make big money, but the fact that this was a movie centered on a black superhero, with a predominantly black cast, it served as a major win for diversity in Hollywood. It also helps that the Marvel Comics adaptation was met with near-universal praise, currently boasting a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, on its way to three Oscar wins, and a nomination for Best Picture. It served as the first time a superhero movie earned a Best Picture nod at the Academy Awards, which is something that not even Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight managed to do. Joker followed in its footsteps with a nomination this year.

Black Panther centers on the hero who, after the death of his father, returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to assume the throne and take his place as king. However, a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, in the form of Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan. The movie had previously been streaming on Netflix thanks to a deal Disney made with the streaming service several years back. But once Disney decided to go into business for themselves, the company pulled out of its deal with Netflix, which means all of those titles have been disappearing from the service and shifting over to Disney+. This served as quite the blow to Netflix as the Marvel titles, amongst others from the Disney library, were amongst the most desirable they had to offer.

Recently, T'Challa appeared in both Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Currently, Marvel Studios is developing Black Panther 2, which will see Chadwick Boseman returning as the King of Wakanda. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but Ryan Coogler is coming back to write and direct. The sequel is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. For those who need to take a little trip back to Wakanda in the meantime, you can head on over to Disney+ and stream Black Panther now.