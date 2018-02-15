Black Panther is finally here and now we have a breakdown of the post-credit scenes and how they fit into Avengers: Infinity War. There are major SPOILERS ahead for Black Panther, so read at your own risk. The two post-credit scenes included in the movie are important and they step away from the recent tradition of having a humorous scene mixed with a straight scene, which is a welcome change from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this moment in time. It really goes on to point to the seriousness of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. Again, there are some real spoilers here, so leave if you're scared.

The first post-credit scenes features T'Challa addressing a United Nations-type of meeting room where he is talking to government officials. He goes on to say that Wakanda is giving up on their isolationist mentality and offering their services to the rest of the world, including their resources. This gets scoffs from the room while Everett Ross walks around surveying the reactions. The scene is similar to Tony Stark revealing that he's Iron Man and ends with Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa with a grin on his face.

It certainly seems that T'Challa is about to let the entire room in on the secret of Wakanda's Vibranium. This certainly sets us up for Infinity War and we may have already seen some of the power of Vibranium in some of the Avengers' new toys. The most obvious one that we've seen is Captain America's new shield and the powerful Wakandan resource may be behind Iron Man's new suit as well. Vibranium will be a key element used in the battle against Thanos in Infinity War.

The last of the post-credit scenes from Black Panther features a first-person shot looking up at Wakandan children in a hut. The hut is small, and the children run away, shouting that "the white wolf is awake!" The man turns out to be Bucky Barnes, who is still missing an arm from the last time we saw him in Civil War. Shuri comes in to greet him, but what is all of this White Wolf talk and is Bucky all fixed up now?

Earlier in Black Panther, Shuri has a line that goes back to Bucky when she says, ""Another broken white boy for us to fix" about Everett Ross, which also leads to speculation that Bucky has been cured. We already knew he'd be back from the trailer for Infinity War, but this is extra confirmation. As far as the "White Wolf," that's where more questions start to pop up. The White Wolf is the name of a character from the Black Panther comics who is also known as Hunter. Hunter was adopted and raised by T'Challa to lead Wakanda's covert-ops War Dogs, but it seems unlikely that this will end up as Bucky Barnes. This could give evidence that the character will show up in a possible sequel or maybe even Bucky changes his name to distance himself from the Winter Soldier moniker. That's all we have for now until Infinity War hits theaters in May. While we wait, check out the latest trailer for Black Panther from Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel.