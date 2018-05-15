While Black Panther is still currently in the top 10 at the box office, its run is definitely winding down, with the movie already available on Digital HD and, starting today, on Blu-ray and DVD. That means its the perfect time for the Screen Junkies crew to roll out their new Honest Trailer, where they very lightly roast this Marvel blockbuster, which is currently just shy of $700 million domestic ($696.3 million). If you still haven't seen Black Panther yet, there will be SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

The Honest Trailer begins with narrator Jon Bailey stating that, after 17 movies, Marvel Studios, "finally went black," with a black director overseeing a primarily black cast in Black Panther. Bailey also pokes fun at Chadwick Boseman, who he thought already had "dibs" on enough "black icons," after he portrayed Jackie Robinson in his breakout film 42, The Godfather of Soul himself, James Brown, in Get On Up, and the first black Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshal, in Marshall, before playing T'challa. Bailey also describes Black Panther has having the high-tech suit of Iron Man, the natural steroids of Captain America and the invisible jet of Wonder Woman, but adds there's one thing that sets him apart from other Marvel heroes: "He just won't quip."

The trailer then goes on to showcase the rather stoic nature of T'challa, a stark contrast to many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's other heroes, with Bailey adding, "I thought you had to be a smart-ass to save the world?" Along with footage of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord from the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Bailey does make a good point, in that T'challa is most certainly not your average MCU hero, which is likely because T'challa comes from a place that is far from average, Wakanda, which Bailey describes as a cross between "The Jetsons and a 1990s Jet Magazine," and is the home to all of the vibranium in the world, a material so powerful that it can, "do whatever the script needs it to do."

Bailey also pokes fun at how Wakanda chose to keep the true nature of their country hidden through atrocities like two World Wars, the slave trade and even a plot to destroy the earth using their own vibranium, but now they're ready to get involved... "in Bay Area real estate," showing a scene from the end of the film where T'challa reveals he bought several of the low-rent housing projects. Bailey also praises Andy Serkis' "joyous" performance as Klaue, hinting he's likely so joyous because he doesn't have to wear a mo-cap suit, while also calling Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger the "Michael Jordan of Marvel villains," mirroring the notion from many fans that he is in fact the best Marvel villain we've seen yet, who actually wins the "moral argument" and changes the hero's mind.

The trailer ends by adding that the women of Black Panther are really the ones who do all the work, like the fierce Okoye (Danai Gurira), the tech-savvy Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), who was advocating for the kind of change that actually happened in the film, but didn't get any credit for it. The trailer also pokes fun at the under-developed love stories, terrible CGI and the massive third act battle which have become part and parcel with practically every other Marvel movie. Take a look at the Honest Trailer below for Black Panther, courtesy of Screen Junkies YouTube.