If you're looking for some new Black Panther footage, this international trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie will scratch that itch. Black Panther is easily shaping up to be not only one of the most anticipated superhero movies of 2018, but one of the most interesting Marvel movies ever released. Now, we have quite possibly our best look yet at T'Challa's first solo entry in the MCU, which looks to be totally unique and absolutely action-packed.

There's a lot to love in this new Black Panther trailer. For one, we get our best look at T'Challa's suit in action, as well as a sense of what the suit is capable of. We also get a much better sense for Michael B. Jordan's villain, Erik Killmonger, who we're hoping doesn't suffer the same curse as most Marvel villains. There's also so much going on in this trailer, in terms of new shots and awesome lines, that it's hard to really single anything out. If you weren't already excited for Black Panther, this should do it.

There's also a very interesting line. At one point, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa says that if they figure out "what we possess," it could destroy the world. Given the events of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, it seems likely that's hinting at the possibility that the final Infinity Stone is resting safely in Wakanda. That would help explain all of the very cool technology they have at their disposal, which is on full display in this new Black Panther international trailer. Director Ryan Coogler may have outdone himself with this one.

Black Panther follows T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who returns home after the events of Captain America: Civil War. He's now the King of Wakanda, after his father's death. The isolated, technologically advanced African nation is threatened when a powerful old enemy reappears. T'Challa's position as king is tested when he is drawn into a major conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. The young king must gather his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

The cast for Black Panther also includes Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Daniel Kaluuya as W'kabi, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M'baku, with Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Forest Whitaker as Zuri and Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue. Black Panther is set for release on February 16, 2018, which means it will be the first major superhero movie of next year and will be the final MCU movie to arrive in theaters before Avengers: Infinity War. Given how much Wakanda was featured in the Infinity War trailer, Marvel seems to be banking on people really loving the world that T'Challa inhabits. Be sure to check out the new Black Panther international trailer, courtesy of the KinoCheck International YouTube channel, for yourself below.