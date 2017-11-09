Several stars from Marvel's highly-anticipated Black Panther movie took to Twitter this morning to unveil 11 new character posters from this highly-anticipated comic book adventure. Stars such as Chadwick Boseman (T'challa), Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Forest Whitaker (Zuri), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia) debuted their new posters through their official Twitter accounts, while the Marvel and Black Panther Twitter accounts debuts posters for Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Daniel Kaluya (W'kabi) and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross).

While most of these posters don't offer much in the way of new details about these characters, it's worth noting that the Ulysses Klaue poster features a glimpse at the character's prosthetic hand. You may recall that, shortly after meeting this Wakandan character in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, he became the latest Marvel character to lose a limb, after Ultron (James Spader) sliced off part of his arm. We haven't seen much of Ulysses since then, but he did pop up at the beginning of the first Black Panther trailer, where he was seen being interrogated by Everett K. Ross, telling him that Wakanda's status as this third-world impoverished country is "all a front."

Marvel unveiled the second trailer for Black Panther last month, and shortly thereafter, it was revealed that an amazing Lion King Easter Egg was hiding in plain sight. During one particular scene in the trailer, T'challa is seen outside during a beautiful Wakanda night, with the nighttime skyline eerily reminiscent of a powerful scene from The Lion King, where Mufasa and Simba take in the nighttime views at Pride Rock. There are definitely parallels within both stories as well, centering on a son (T'challa/Simba) following in his father's (T'chaka/Mufasa) footsteps, and since they both fall under the Disney umbrella, it will be interesting to see if more Lion King Easter Eggs surface as we see more footage from Black Panther.

After the events of Marvel's Captain America: Civil War, King T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war. Since this movie will come right before Avengers: Infinity War, it will be interesting to see if there will be any set-up for that movie as well.

Ryan Coogler (Creed) directs from a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole (American Crime Story), based on the iconic Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Marvel has set a February 16, 2018 release date for Black Panther, which puts it up against Lionsgate's animated comedy Early Man and Pure Flix's Samson. Take a look at these Black Panther character posters below, courtesy of various Twitter accounts.