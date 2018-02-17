Despite online trolls trying to discredit Black Panther and ruin its review scores, the movie has earned an A+ rating from CinemaScore. The movie has been getting rave reviews since critics were allowed to start posting reviews and the general public has been giving the movie great reviews as well, earning the top spot for highest rated Marvel movie on Rotten Tomatoes out of the 18 that have come out thus far. In addition to rave reviews, Black Panther is also on track to make a killing at the box office this weekend.

Ryan Coogler's Black Panther is set to make over $200 million at the box office over the holiday weekend and by the looks of things, it will more than likely stay at number one for two consecutive weekends. Now that the movie is officially out in North America, CinemaScore has released their rating for the movie, giving it an A+. That might not sound so good in the recent news of people tampering with reviews, but the CinemaScore is a bit different and holds more merit than a Rotten Tomatoes score.

Instead of having moviegoers go home and write reviews, CinemaScore stations themselves at select movie theaters and interviews people after the movie, therefore getting a more accurate review than one would get from someone with an agenda and makes sure that the people actually saw the movie. CinemaScore collects their data and then releases it weekly. The opinions from CinemaScore reflect those of the critics and from most of the people that have seen the movie. Many fans are calling it the best movie that Marvel has put out so far, which is pretty high praise.

The news comes after fans of the DCEU decided to band together to sabotage the ratings of all Disney projects. The group flexed their muscles on The Last Jedi late last year, leading to a wide gap in the user score vs. the critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. The group was taken off of Facebook, but they still came out in full force to tarnish the Black Panther score on IMDB ahead of the movie's release. The original score was at over 90 percent and then went down to 67 percent overnight.

The A+ CinemaScore rating gives Black Panther validation in the face of fans who scream that Disney pays critics for favorable reviews. When it comes down to it, they're just reviews and represent one person's opinion or a group of people. Is Black Panther the best movie ever released on the big screen? Probably not. Is it one of the best superhero movies to ever be released? It all depends on what you're looking for in a comic book movie. The DCEU vs. MCU battles will rage on between fans forever, but that's the way it's been since the days of the comics. You can check out the Black Panther A+ CinemaScore rating below, courtesy of CinemaScore's Twitter account.