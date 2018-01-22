The very first Black Panther clip and a brand new featurette have been released online. Marvel's Black Panther is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year and is poised to be 2018's first legitimate blockbuster. As the release date approaches and the marketing campaign keeps rolling down the tracks, some brand new videos have been released online to further hype up T'Challa's upcoming solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First up is a clip from Black Panther, which gives us a great taste of what to expect from the action sequences in the movie. The clip debuted on The Ellen Show, with star Chadwick Boseman having popped by for an interview. The clip features T'Challa riding on top of a high-tech car in the middle of a chase, being shot at by a machine gun that's stationed in the back of a truck. This leads up to the glorious shot of that SUV rolling over that's been featured in the trailers. The sequence is intense, well shot and doesn't give away too much. It's a great way to get you just a bit more excited for Black Panther without spoiling anything major.

Marvel has also released a brand new featurette for Black Panther, which focuses specifically on the fictional African nation of Wakanda. T'Challa is set to take over as king of Wakanda, following the events of Captain America: Civil War and we're going to be treated to something totally new and original within the confines of a comic book movie, as we see in this featurette. Wakanda is a very technologically advanced nation that also has a lot of traditionalist ways to it. It's a blend of the old and the new. Stars Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Lupita Nyong'O and Chadwick Boseman, as well as director Ryan Coogler, walk us through Wakanda in the new sneak peek.

Black Panther is set to arrive in theaters on February 16. Even though the character isn't one that many people outside of heavy comic book readers are overly familiar with, it doesn't appear that's going to hurt this movie at the box office. It's already nabbed the record for the most pre-orders in 24 hours on Fandango and is possibly on pace for a debut weekend in the neighborhood of $100 million. That would be an outstanding start for the movie, which will be the first superhero movie of the modern era to feature a black superhero in the lead. Not to mention that the movie has a predominantly black cast, which is virtually unprecedented for blockbusters of this scale.

This is also the final MCU movie to be released in theaters before Avengers: Infinity War arrives this summer. Does that mean we're going to discover the location of that final Infinity Stone that Thanos is going to need to get his big purple hands on? We're assuming so. Be sure to check out the first Black Panther clip, courtesy of The Ellen Show YouTube channel, as well as the brand new Wakanda featurette, for yourself below.