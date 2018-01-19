Ryan Coogler says that Black Panther is the James Bond of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new interview promoting the movie. Some have called Guardians of the Galaxy the Star Wars of the MCU and it appears that Marvel had the idea for the James Bond element back when the movie was being pitched. Excitement is already high for Black Panther, which is now less than a month away and one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. Coogler and the cast are currently at the very beginning of a press tour that will last until well after the movie makes its debut in theaters.

In a new interview with Total Film, Ryan Coogler spoke about first talking to Marvel about the Black Panther movie. As it turns out, Marvel wanted the movie to be like their version of the James Bond movies. He had this to say.

"When I first started talking to Marvel, one thing they were interested in was for Panther to be their version of James Bond, which I thought was incredibly interesting and exciting."

In addition to being really exciting for Coogler, he also stated that taking the movie down a Bond path was a fresh take on T'Challa. The director also mentioned that the idea gave him a chance to brush up on his Bond knowledge. He explains.

"It was a really outside-of-the-box way to look at T'Challa. There are some Bond films that I really, really like, and it gave me the opportunity to go watch some other ones."

While the idea of Black Panther being a James Bond-type of movie may seem odd for a character who is a world leader, it's really not that big of a stretch. Ryan Coogler has stated before that T'Challa has an element of secrecy surrounding him in the standalone movie. Wakanda has to hide its highly advanced technology from the rest of the world, which seems to fit right into a Bond theme. The idea of Black Panther as an espionage movie is really what seals the deal when combining both of the worlds.

Where Captain America: The Winter Solider was rooted as a political thriller, Black Panther will apparently take that idea a bit further. The technological gadgets, car chases, love stories, and everything will feel much more like a James Bond movie than anything Marvel has put out thus far. Agent 007 has had a lot of help over the years with his gadget-creating Q, and T'Challa will have his own version of the James Bond tech wizard. According to Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister Shuri, she will provide her brother with everything he needs to battle Erik Killmonger.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16th, 2018, which is just around the corner after a lengthy wait. After Black Panther, Marvel fans won't have long to wait for the epic Infinity War to make its debut in May. Hopefully we'll get some kind of tease into where Wakanda fits into the next two Avengers movies that will pit the superheroes up against the super villain Thanos. While we wait, you can check out Ryan Coogler talking about Black Panther being the MCU's James Bond courtesy of Total Film.