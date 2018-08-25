In Marvel's Black Panther, Vibranium powers everything in Wakanda, including the scientifically advanced weapons. As it turns out, there's even some secret messages hidden in some the Wakandan tech, specifically T'Challa's Habit Suit. Even six months after Black Panther hit theaters, the movie is still very much the topic of discussion. The film is the highest grossing superhero movie in North American history and is currently on the hunt for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

In Black Panther, Shuri hooks her brother up with some new gadgets before heading out on his mission. One of the coolest of the new gadgets is the Habit Suit with advanced kinetic ability. When T'Challa first puts on the suit, Shuri is showing him how it works, and for a brief moment, the suit lights up, showing some Wakandan text. One eagle-eyed Redditor was able to freeze-frame the text and then translate it. When translated, the Black Panther suit says: "I Love You Mom."

It's not clear if director Ryan Coogler put the secret message in the Black Panther Habit Suit, or if it was an afterthought in post-production by someone completing the digital effects. It could also be a nod to T'Challa and Shuri's mom, Queen Ramonda, which makes the most sense. Whatever the case may be, it's still a cool hidden Easter Egg that was just recently discovered. As for the language used in Black Panther, it's actually Xhosa, which is a real language and how the text on the Habit Suit was able to be translated in the first place. So, good luck to all of you looking for hidden Groot messages.

Black Panther has blazed many trails since its release back in February of this year. The success was instant as the film broke box office records for the month of February and then just continued from there. The Ryan Coogler-directed project just joined an elite group of movies to join the $700M million-plus club at the domestic box office. The Force Awakens holds the top spot at $936.6 million, while the second spot goes to James Cameron's Avatar with $760.5 million.

Black Panther is all set to launch on Netflix in September, so it's possible that even more Easter Eggs will start to be revealed. James Gunn is still teasing that there's more to be found in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, so there's more than likely quite a bit more to discover in T'Challa's film as well. Hopefully, we get to see the king back in Avengers 4 after getting turned to dust by Thanos in Infinity War. A sequel to Black Panther is in the works, but there's no concrete information about how the King of Wakanda will be able to make it back from the dust bin along with the rest of the other unfortunate heroes. This Easter Egg was first discovered on Reddit.