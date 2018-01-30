Good news, Marvel fans. Not only has Black Panther recently screened at its world premiere to near universal praise, but the movie is going to feature two post-credit scenes upon its release. The question remains, what are we going to see in these post-credit scenes? These little additional bits have become a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and often have important implications for future movies. So, as per usual, you're going to want to stick around for the duration of the credits when you see Black Panther next month. Plan your bathroom breaks accordingly.

Several of those who attended the premiere of Black Panther have confirmed that the movie contains two post-credit scenes. It wasn't revealed specifically when the scenes will appear, but per Marvel's usual way of doing things, there will be a mid-credits scene of some kind and there will probably be a scene after all of the credits have rolled. But the real question for fans is, what are we going to see in these scenes? That's tricky to answer, but in vague terms, we can probably expect at least one of them to have some pretty major implications for the MCU moving forward.

Black Panther is set for release on February 16. That means it's the last MCU movie arriving in theaters ahead of Avengers: Infinity War on May 4. Considering that we still have a great many questions heading into Infinity War, like the location of the final Infinity Stone (which may or may not be in Wakanda), it's likely at least one of these post-credit scenes will provide some sort of tease for the massive Marvel event movie. It would probably feel like a bit of a missed opportunity if at least one of these scenes didn't tease Avengers: Infinity War.

As for the second Black Panther post-credit scene? That's a little more difficult to pin down. Marvel does have a history of throwing in a scene for comedic relief purposes that doesn't necessarily have any major implications on the MCU. There's also a chance that one of these scenes could tease Black Panther 2, similar to the way that the final post-credit scene for Doctor Strange helped set up a potential sequel. There are quite a few possibilities, but the important thing is we're getting two scenes to help cap off what sounds like a great cinematic experience.

Early word on Black Panther claims it's one of Marvel's best movies to date. That should help boost the movie's opening weekend box office, which is already looking great. Estimates have the movie bringing in at least $100 million opening weekend, with some of the more bullish predictions have Black Panther making $150 million or more, which would be far beyond what people were initially expecting this movie to do. All of this to say, if you weren't hyped for this movie already, you definitely should be. You can check out the tweet confirming the two post-credits scenes, courtesy of Heroic Hollywood writer Shawn Madden's Twitter, for yourself below.