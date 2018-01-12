Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o took to Twitter to announce that she wasn't even able to buy presale tickets for the upcoming movie. It was announced yesterday that Black Panther had broken the Marvel Cinematic Universe's all-time record for the most presale tickets sold for a single day. The upcoming movie directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman is the first Marvel movie to be released in 2018 and will be the only Marvel movie shown before Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in May. Black Panther has been noted as one of the most anticipated movies of 2018, so it's been a little hard scoring tickets to opening night, even for Lupita Nyong'o.

Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia, T'Challa's undercover operative within the Dora Milaje, took to Twitter to tell her followers that Black Panther presale tickets had gone on sale on Monday night. However, in a follow-up video posted on Twitter, she said that when she went to purchase the presale tickets for herself, she wasn't even able to. Nyong'o's video shows a bunch of error messages and when she finally makes it in to purchase tickets, they're all sold out. It's the perfect problem for her movie to have.

No official box office tracking has been released for Black Panther yet, but current estimates have the movie bringing in around an impressive $85 million on opening weekend when the movie arrives on February 16th. Deadpool currently holds the February record with $132.4 million from back in 2016, a feat that was a shock to nearly everybody. There's a good chance that Black Panther could take on Captain America: Civil War's $179 million, which would be quite the feat. The movie is tracking incredibly well and the recent announcement of Kendrick Lamar curating the soundtrack has brought the excitement level up considerably.

Marvel is ruling the roost with the most anticipated movies of 2018 including Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, which will go on to set up 2019's Avengers 4. It will be interesting to see how Black Panther connects to Infinity War after seeing how Thor: Ragnarok revealed Thanos' giant spaceship. We'll soon find out since February is just around the corner. We've already seen some of the battle on Wakanda in the Infinity War trailer and it all looks epic, just like the trailers for Black Panther.

Black Panther is Marvel Studios' first non-Caucasian-led movie, which makes it an important step for the MCU, and seeing it already start to sell out presale tickets is definitely something to take note of. Black Panther hits theaters on February 16th, 2018 and it sounds like it's a hard ticket to score for opening night, so you might want to wait for a Saturday showing unless you are one of the lucky few who was able to buy presale tickets. In the meantime, you can check out video of one of the movie's stars trying to buy tickets below, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o's Twitter account.