Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16th. Octavia Spencer has promised to buy out a movie theater in an underserved community in Mississippi to show the groundbreaking superhero adventure to a group of kids who wouldn't otherwise get to see it on the big screen. Black Panther is the first Marvel Studios movie to feature a black lead character with a mostly black cast and it's one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. Spencer says that her mom would not have been able to afford to take her to the movies when she was a child, so she's taking the time to give back.

Earlier in the week, Octavia Spencer took to social media to announce that she was going to buy out a screening of Black Panther for an underserved community in Mississippi. She let her followers know that she was going to do it and said that she would keep everybody up to date when she chose the theater. She had this to say.

"I will be in MS when this movie opens. I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned."

The post quickly gained over 11 thousand likes in less than 24 hours. This is not the first time that Octavia Spencer has bought out a movie theater for a screening. In January of 2017 and in honor of Martin Luther King Day, Octavia Spencer bought out a screening of her movie Hidden Figures in Baldwin Park. At the time she said, "If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can't afford it have them come." She bought out the theater and had her guests come in on a first-come-first-serve basis to a packed theater. Spencer won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 2012 for her role in The Help.

In other Black Panther news, Ellen DeGeneres bought out a screening of the movie for the Harlem Boys and Girls Club. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman appeared on the show alongside the man who started the #BlackPantherChallenge. Frederick Joseph raised over $42,000 to earn money for underserved communities in New York to see screenings, which Ellen matched and donated the rest of the money that Joseph raised directly to the Harlem Boys and Girls Club.

Black Panther is breaking pre-sale ticket records and is on track to have a massive opening weekend. Along with the movie, rapper Kendrick Lamar's curated soundtrack comes out next Friday, a week ahead of the movie, which is also set to dominate the Billboard charts for the months to come. You can check out the viral hashtag of #BlackPantherChallenge to see about donating via social media and then look out for the Mississippi screening of Black Panther, through Octavia Spencer's Instagram page.