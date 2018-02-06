All hail Black Panther, the new king of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The hype has been continuing to build for Marvel Studios' latest in the weeks leading up to the release and buzz out of the world premiere was absolutely ecstatic, with virtually no negativity to be found. Now, the first wave of full Black Panther reviews have made their way online. So how's T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) first solo outing in the MCU doing so far? Currently, the movie has a completely perfect 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

There's no question that someone could come in and spoil that perfect score at some point, but as of this writing, with 51 reviews counted, Black Panther has a completely unblemished score on the Tomatometer. This is the critic score, mind you. The audience score is a completely different thing and those scores can differ greatly, as we've seen with movies like Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And if those DC fans who were threatening to sabotage Black Panther have their way, the audience score could be much lower than 100 percent, but given the response so far, that negativity would stick out like a sore thumb. Plus, Facebook has banned the group who threatened to sabotage Black Panther and that means the folks at Rotten Tomatoes are surely on the lookout for anything suspicious. Here's what the Toronto Sun has to say about Black Panther in their review.

"Black Panther is every bit as good as you were hoping. Actually, it's better. A terrific screenplay from Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole elevates this thing way beyond the usual boundaries of the Marvel Universe."

It's very early, but it looks like Black Panther is going to be a big win for Marvel Studios. Not only does it look like this could be one of their most critically successful movies ever, which is impressive considering that this is the 18th movie they're releasing, but it's also venturing into uncharted territory. Not just for Marvel, but for superhero movies in general. While Blade features a black comic book character in the forefront, Black Panther features a predominantly African-American cast and takes place centrally in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, which is a blend of traditionalist culture and ultra-advanced technology. The Associated Press promises that Black Panther will be worth the wait.

"It's easy to lament how long it took to bring Black Panther to the big screen. But at least the wait was worth it."

Making a movie like this would be considered a risk in many ways, but Marvel has establishes one of the most trusted brands in entertainment and has proved in recent years they're happy to take creative risks. Not only that, but Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther was one of the most beloved aspects of Captain America: Civil War, which surely helped give Marvel Studios the confidence to let director Ryan Coogler execute his vision for the movie. And based on these reviews, that vision was executed to near perfection. Here's what the Los Angeles Times has to say about the movie.

"We didn't know we'd been yearning for it until it arrived, but now that it's here it's unmistakable that the wait for a film like 'Black Panther' has been way longer than it should have been."

Black Panther is set to open in theaters on February 16 and is eyeing a potential opening weekend of $150 million at the box office. Should that hold true, and these extremely positive reviews will likely help quite a bit, it will be one of the biggest February openings ever. To see what critics are saying about Rotten Tomatoes.