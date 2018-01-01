The wait for Black Panther is almost over. To promote the movie, as well as celebrate the 2018 new year, Marvel Studios shared a brand new promotional image featuring Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia dressed in style. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to dominate 2018 with the release of Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, with the first two movies the most anticipated of the year. Excitement is high and Black Panther will be the first of the new MCU adventures to come out, taking a huge swing at box office domination.

This image comes to us courtesy of the Marvel Studios Instagram account and features Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia walking down the stairs at a casino. Both characters are stylishly dressed and it almost looks like a New Year's Eve party, which is why the picture was released in the first place. The scene where we see T'Challa and Nakia both in their most glamorous attire may be part of the casino action sequence in South Korea that leads to the high-speed chase seen in the trailers for the movie.

The new photo from Black Panther also hints at Nakia's complex relationship with T'Challa. In the movie. Nakia is part of the Dora Milaje, a group who serves to protect the king in Black Panther. As a warrior in her own right, Nakia will have to make her own choices about priorities and allegiances. In a recent interview, Lupita Nyong'o revealed that Nakia, "has to decide where her allegiance lies and what comes first," which could lead to some pretty interesting interactions with T'Challa on the big screen. It appears as if the new image is from the early events in the movie, but it is too soon to tell.

In other Black Panther news, Kendrick Lamar recently teased out information about his involvement with the soundtrack. In a new video, the rapper placed an Easter Egg in one shot of his "Love" video that said that the music was coming soon and now fans are wondering if it's just one song or maybe a few. In addition to Kendrick Lamar, Run the Jewels and Vince Staples have been heard in the trailer as well as the TV spots, which leads one to believe that the soundtrack might be just as big as the movie.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16th, 2018, which is only about a month and half from this writing. Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler are promising a revolutionary movie and it appears that they were not kidding. The trailers and TV spots look intense and Marvel fans can't wait to see how Black Panther fits into the events of Infinity War while setting up more Black Panther movies. While we wait to see Black Panther, check out the new promotional image below, courtesy of Marvel Studios' Instagram account.