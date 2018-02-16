M.C. Hammer was among the many Black Panther fans who dressed up in traditional African clothing to celebrate the premiere of the movie. Fans flocked to the theater to see the latest Marvel Cinematic Universeadventure on the big screen, and took note of what Star Wars fans have been doing for decades: dressing up like their favorite characters or getting into the traditional clothing of the characters. Additionally, fans even brought in percussion instruments to play some African rhythms on their way out of the theater. All in all, it has been deemed a cultural event.

Black Panther is officially out in theaters and fans have been enthusiastically embracing African culture while visiting the movie theater. There were women dressed as Shuri and men dressed in traditional African clothing and some took it upon themselves to do a bit of a mashup. Two men were spotted in their best Coming to America costumes and it's almost too much to handle. Rapper MC Hammer got in on the fun too at a movie theater in Oakland, California, looking like he stepped into A Tribe Called Quest video from 1991.

Though Black Panther isn't the first black superhero, the movie is the first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a predominantly black cast. Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa is a new kind of superhero that represents what has been missing on the big screen and fans have taken notice. From MC Hammer dressing up on opening night to NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar interviewing director Ryan Coogler on the impact of a superhero movie and calling it "unprecedented," Black Panther is blazing new trails and breaking records in the process.

Black Panther presale tickets broke Fandango's record for the highest amount of tickets sold in the first quarter of the year and it's looking like the opening weekend will end up as one the MCU's best at the box office. If that wasn't enough, the Kendrick Lamar curated soundtrack, which came out last week, is number one on the Billboard album chart with over 100,000 albums sold. It's Black History Month as well, and teachers from all over the United States have been raising money to bring their students to the movies to celebrate.

Black Panther is officially in theaters now and it's expected to bring in over $170 million at the domestic box office. Fans are taking it upon themselves to seek out traditional African clothing to go to a superhero movie, which is a first. Never mind any of the extracurricular activities surrounding the movie, it's getting rave reviews from critics and fans who are calling it the best Marvel movie to date. Infinity War is still on its way, which may steal some thunder in the "best Marvel movie ever" debate, but that isn't until May, which will also feature Black Panther. You can check out some Black Panther fans gearing up for opening night below, courtesy of Dope Era Magazine's Twitter account.

