It looks like Marvel has hit it out of the park with Black Panther. Marvel held the world premiere of the highly-anticipated superhero movie last night and they didn't make us wait to see what people thought of it. Social media reactions have already arrived online and, so far, they're glowingly positive. Here's what Coming Soon's Jenna Busch had to say, going so far as to call it her favorite Marvel movie to date.

One struggles to find even a single negative reaction. Everyone's reaction to Black Panther so far seems to be at bare minimum, positive. However, most people seem to be truly taken back by this movie. Not just because it's good, but many praise Ryan Coogler for his vision and the fact that he actually has something to say that is poignant. Here's what Mashable's Angie J. Han had to say about it.

Much has been made of Marvel's very diverse cast and, based on the early reactions, it sounds like that is the movie's greatest asset. The women in the movie are said to totally steal the show and serve as role models for the younger generation and, for once, it sounds like Marvel has another great villain, as Michael B. Jordan is said to bring tears and strong empathy as Erik Killmonger. Tre'vell Anderson of the LA Times praised just about every aspect of the movie, saying it's like watching Wonder Woman, only better, which is a bold statement.

Full reviews haven't yet been released, but it sounds like Marvel could be looking at one of their most critically-praised movies ever. Rotten Tomatoes isn't likely to hurt this one when it arrives on February 16. The box office for Black Panther was already looking very good as well, with some estimates saying it could earn as much as $150 million opening weekend. That figure may have seemed high not that long ago, but if these reviews are any indication, it looks like this is going to be a massive hit. You can check out some of the early Twitter reactions to Black Panther for yourself below.

#BlackPanther is hands down my FAVORITE @Marvel movie so far! Also, the women in this movie KICK ASS!!! Freaking spectacular! pic.twitter.com/0So83tUt1z — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) January 30, 2018

I don’t even like superhero movies but THIS IS IT! I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. Im amazed! #BlackPanther — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

Y'all. Y'ALL. Y'ALL. #BlackPanther is everything I wanted and so much more. Ryan Coogler has changed game for MCU. My God. pic.twitter.com/12dfz0xKkk — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

So...#BlackPanther. So much to digest. But first blush: Majestic. — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) January 30, 2018

I’ve been to Wakanda, and I may never recover. I am so grateful that our young people will see this film and their minds will be transformed. Congratulations #RyanCoogler —you did that! #blackpantherpremiere#blackpanther — Vanessa K. De Luca (@Vanessa_KDeLuca) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018

Stunning visuals. Iconic performances. And A REAL FREAKING STORY about a wealthy nation confronting its role in the world. Black Panther has the goods. Also there’s a post-credits scene. Here’s the premiere crowd racing back to watch it. pic.twitter.com/EiS7z9xbA7 — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) January 30, 2018

It is 10:01pm PST and I am here to say that BLACK PANTHER is an excellent film with the most realistic Marvel villain. — Kendra James (@KendraJames_) January 30, 2018

Yes, Michael B. Jordan delivers as Killmonger. Menacing and charming. He says something at the end of the movie that effed me up. I wasn't ready. #BlackPantherpic.twitter.com/G373JdwojX — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

A superhero film is only as good as its villain, and Erik Killmonger? Has an emotional complexity Marvel hasn’t achieved since Loki in the first Thor movie.



What this character is saying about legacy, identity, and blackness in DIASPORA is so powerful. #BlackPantherSoLit, truly pic.twitter.com/YnP012UX8N — Paige S. Allen (@goodbye_duppy) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

Ryan Coogler had something to say, y'all.



So #BlackPanther is a Marvel movie with a message.



The revolution will not be televised but this flick is straight up revolutionary!



Danai and Leticia steal every scene they are in.



I'm crying nerds tears cuz.... pic.twitter.com/AUojmReXb9 — Jacqueline (@THATJacqueline) January 30, 2018

Final thought on #BlackPantherSoLit, tonight. Shit is going to change the lives of so many little girls. We.are truly blessed to have

.@letitiawright in this role

Cast her in more things immediately. — Joelle Monique (@JoelleMonique) January 30, 2018

The MVP of #BlackPanther is Letitia Wright's hilarious, ebullient Shuri. I want a Shuri supercut, I want a Shuri spinoff, I want a capsule collection of Shuri sportswear at Opening Ceremony, and I want these things now! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 30, 2018

.#BlackPanther is phenomenal to say the least! All cylinders from direction, acting, production design, costumes and action are Aces!!! — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) January 30, 2018

Ryan Coogler’s #BlackPanther claws through old genre conventions, bringing more faces that live in the present into a future where we can see more inclusion with intersectionally rich drama, action, & incredible experiences that will reach anyone no matter where they come from. — Sabina Graves (@SabinaHasNoR) January 30, 2018

Black Panther is epic on the outside, but powerful and intimate on the inside. It feels totally different from the rest of MCU in the best possible ways. pic.twitter.com/tJNQJF19wb — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 30, 2018