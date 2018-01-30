It looks like Marvel has hit it out of the park with Black Panther. Marvel held the world premiere of the highly-anticipated superhero movie last night and they didn't make us wait to see what people thought of it. Social media reactions have already arrived online and, so far, they're glowingly positive. Here's what Coming Soon's Jenna Busch had to say, going so far as to call it her favorite Marvel movie to date.

"#BlackPanther is hands down my FAVORITE @Marvel movie so far! Also, the women in this movie KICK ASS!!! Freaking spectacular!"

One struggles to find even a single negative reaction. Everyone's reaction to Black Panther so far seems to be at bare minimum, positive. However, most people seem to be truly taken back by this movie. Not just because it's good, but many praise Ryan Coogler for his vision and the fact that he actually has something to say that is poignant. Here's what Mashable's Angie J. Han had to say about it.

"I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again."

Much has been made of Marvel's very diverse cast and, based on the early reactions, it sounds like that is the movie's greatest asset. The women in the movie are said to totally steal the show and serve as role models for the younger generation and, for once, it sounds like Marvel has another great villain, as Michael B. Jordan is said to bring tears and strong empathy as Erik Killmonger. Tre'vell Anderson of the LA Times praised just about every aspect of the movie, saying it's like watching Wonder Woman, only better, which is a bold statement.

"OMFG! #BlackPanther is everything I never knew I needed! I don't even like superhero movies but THIS IS IT! I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. Im amazed! You're gonna want to see This MULTIPLE TIMES! #BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves. This world's livelihood is in our blood."

Full reviews haven't yet been released, but it sounds like Marvel could be looking at one of their most critically-praised movies ever. Rotten Tomatoes isn't likely to hurt this one when it arrives on February 16. The box office for Black Panther was already looking very good as well, with some estimates saying it could earn as much as $150 million opening weekend. That figure may have seemed high not that long ago, but if these reviews are any indication, it looks like this is going to be a massive hit. You can check out some of the early Twitter reactions to Black Panther for yourself below.