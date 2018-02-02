Some very disgruntled DCEU fans are planning to sabotage Rotten Tomatoes' user ratings for Black Panther, much like they claim to have done on The Last Jedi. Rotten Tomatoes has addressed this plan of attack, and while they can't do anything about incoming reviews, they can ban users for hate speech. Now, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has weighed in on the conversation, talking about his thoughts on Rotten Tomatoes as a whole.

The group of DCEU trolls is now reportedly angry about Marvel's decision to put out a movie that features a predominantly black cast and women in lead roles, though that wasn't mentioned in earlier reports. However, all the rogue team is doing is giving the real fans of the DCEU a bad reputation. They can affect the Rotten Tomatoes user score very easily, which was proven with Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. The movie had incredibly high critical reviews and early viewing scores, but that all changed when a flood of negative user scores brought the audience score down, bringing controversy to both the movie and Rotten Tomatoes. The review site claimed that there was no tampering with The Last Jedi scores.

In a new interview, Ryan Coogler was asked if he was worried about the plan to have this group sabotage the reviews for Black Panther. As it turns out, the director doesn't care and just wants as many people to see the movie from all types of backgrounds. He explains.

"For me, I'm looking forward to everybody seeing the film. I'm really looking forward to sharing the film with audiences regardless of what their political views are... that's kind of where I (stand on that)."

Coogler isn't concerned and neither should anybody else be. Rotten Tomatoes isn't going to make or break a movie because of its user reviews. Ryan Coogler also talked about his feelings on Rotten Tomatoes in general. While the director welcomes criticism and dialogue, he believes that the site can sometimes "oversimplify" things. He had this to say.

"It... can be an oversimplification of what critics are saying about a movie. It's quicker to look at the consensus than it is to read the articles. But I'm a person who definitely respects film criticism and draws on it in the filmmaking process."

Most moviegoers don't sit and read through every review. Instead they look at the general consensus between critics and their peers. The Last Jedi was torn to shreds by users, but it ended up killing at the box office anyway. Black Panther is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018 and it's set to make a ton of money at the box office. Marvel is on a roll right now and some internet trolls aren't going to bring the studio or the movie down. Full reviews of Black Panther will go up on February 6th, so we'll be able to see what everybody thinks of the movie shortly. In the meantime, you can head over to The Huffington Post to read the rest of the interview with Ryan Coogler.