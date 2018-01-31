Kendrick Lamar has revealed the full track list for the Black Panther soundtrack. It was revealed in December that the Grammy-winning artist was going to be involved with the music for Marvel's Black Panther, but it turns out he's contributed heavily to the movie's original soundtrack, along with many other big names from the current rap and hip-hop landscape. Lamar took to Twitter to reveal not only the full tracklist for Black Panther The Album, but also the cover art.

The cover art for the Black Panther soundtrack is simple yet effective, featuring a black background with T'Challa's very recognizable necklace on the front. As for the music, Kendrick Lamar is featured on a total of five of the album's tracks, including the title track Black Panther, All the Stars with SZA, King's Dead with Jay Rock, Future and James Black, Big Shot with Travis Scott and Pray for Me with The Weeknd. The album also features X by Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz and Saudie, The Ways by Khalid and Swae Lee, Oops by Vince Staples and Yugen Blakrok, I Am by Jorja Smith, Paramedic! by SOB X RBE, Bloody Waters by Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak and James Blake, Redemption by Zacari & Babes Wodumo and Seasons by Mozzy, Sjava and Reason.

Interestingly enough, Legend Has It by Run The Jewels and Bagbak by Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples, which have both been used prominently in the marketing for Black Panther, are not included on the tracklist for the album, which arrives on February 9. That's a full week before the movie is set to arrive in theaters on February 16. Still, this is a powerhouse lineup of artists and should help give Marvel a very successful soundtrack to go along with both of the Awesome Mix editions for Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

While some of this music is sure to be featured in Black Panther, it will be interesting to see how director Ryan Coogler strikes a balance between these songs and the original score, which is being provided by Ludwig Goransson. This could also help solve one of Marvel's big issues, which is the lack of recognizable, original music in its movies. While many fans would like to hear that addressed in the actual score for the movies, having an original soundtrack like this is also a very good place to start. And it probably won't hurt as a way for Marvel to further profit from Black Panther either. It's a win, win.

The early reactions for Black Panther have been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling it one of Marvel Studios' best movies to date. The movie is currently on track to earn as much as $150 million on opening weekend, which will exceed what many thought it would make just a few months ago. So not only are we going to get what could be an excellent and original comic book movie, but we're also going to have what looks to be a great soundtrack to go along with it as well. You can check out the cover art and full tracklist for Black Panther The Album, courtesy of Kendrick Lamar's Twitter account, for yourself below.