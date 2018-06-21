The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has finally let everybody in on his secret "high level" role in Black Panther. Noah took over for Jon Stewart on the hit Comedy Central show back in 2015 and has been taking the news broadcast to new places, including Wakanda. Marvel's Black Panther came out in February of this year and quickly started breaking box office records and went on to earn over a billion dollars during its theatrical run. But, not many people know that Trevor Noah was actually in the hit film.

Trevor Noah stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk politics as well as promote his new book and was eventually asked about his role in Black Panther. Noah started off by joking that director Ryan Coogler had contacted him to play the titular character and then claimed that he was too busy with The Daily Show to commit. After Colbert mentioned that he was involved in the project at a low level, Noah corrected him by saying, "I was involved in a high level."

In all seriousness, Trevor Noah was actually in Black Panther as the voice of the computer towards the end of the movie during the Wakanda Jet scenes when Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross is piloting the jet. Noah went uncredited and did not even let the audience of The Daily Show know that he was featured in the film until much later. Even after getting serious for a moment, Noah went back to the jokes. He had this to say.

"I'm like, I will be the voice of the computer in the background, the computer that runs everything - every spaceship you see is me. A lot of people think I just did the lines there, but I'm everything. I'm the ship as well. They got me in to play the ship."

Earlier this week, Black Panther went onto win big at the MTV Movie Awards, even taking home the Best Movie Award. When Chadwick Boseman stepped up to accept his award for Best Hero, he instead brought up a real-life hero and gave the award to him. James Shaw Jr. accompanied Boseman to the stage where the Black Panther actor presented Shaw with the award for saving lives during the waffle house shooting in Tennessee that occurred in April.

Black Panther was a huge success and Wakanda was featured heavily in Infinity War, which may or may not have another Trevor Noah appearance. We'll have to wait and see if The Daily Show host says anything about that in the near future. For now, Black Panther is still in some select theaters and is available on Blu-ray and for streaming now. The Daily Show airs weeknights at 8 PM Pacific, but you can watch Trevor Noah reveal his big role in Black Panther below, provided by the Tonight Show YouTube channel. They speak about the role at the 6:45 mark.