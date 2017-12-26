The Black Panther has protected Wakanda for generations. Now, it is time for a new King to rise. Marvel has released a TV trailer for Marvel's next big superhero solo outing. And it looks it's going to be a winner, both for fans and at the box office. It is T'Challa's time to rule!

T'Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king, and Black Panther, is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. The young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life, as he is faced with treachery and danger.

Chadwick Boseman leads an all-star ensemble cast. Joining him in this fight is Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay. Black Panther will grace theaters this February, which is just two short months away.

Black Panther is the next Marvel movie, arriving after Thor: Ragnarok decimated the winter box office. It will be the movie to lead fans directly into Avengers: Infinity War, which is coming this summer. It is one of four new movies from the studio that is creating a new path for Marvel. Kevin Feige had this to say about the advanced concepts and stories that are paving the way for Marvel Phase 4.

"All of the next films by design have been built to be very different, to be very unique. Ragnarok, Black Panther, certainly as we get into Infinity War and even Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is nearing the end of their production period right now. All four of those movies are distinct and special and I can't wait for people to see. Thankfully they get to see Ragnarok starting now."

Creed and Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler is at the helm of Black Panther. He praises Marvel and the creative freedom this new adventure has allowed him.

"To be honest with you, man, I am still everyday surprised by how brave Marvel is in terms of telling stories and the things that we are doing in this film. I can't wait to share with the world. But absolutely! Incredible creative freedom, man! And I think that what's great with working with this studio specifically is that the communication, you constantly feel like you are in it together. You constantly feel like we are trying to make the same movie and trying to make the best version of that movie. So that's been my experience, but I've had a lot of creative freedom."

We only have a few short weeks before Black Panther tears up the box office, with early indication that this will be the all-time biggest solo outing for a Marvel hero at the box office. And it should get the 2018 movie year off to a great start. Take a look at the latest sneak peak thanks to Marvel.