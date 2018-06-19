The 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards aired last night, hosted by rising star Tiffany Haddish, and Black Panther came away as the big winner. The Marvel Studios blockbuster was nominated for seven awards, and it took home four, winning Best Movie, Best Performance In a Movie (Chadwick Boseman), Best Hero (Chadwick Boseman) and Best Villain (Michael B. Jordan). The only awards it lost were Best On-Screen Team, which it lost to The Losers Club kids from IT, Best Scene Stealer, which Letitia Wright (Shuri) lost to Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) and Best Fight, with the Panther/M'Baku (Winston Duke) fight losing to Gal Gadot fighting several Germans in last year's Wonder Woman.

Black Panther was going up against another fellow Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War, which had only been in theaters a few days before the nominations were announced, landing three nominations. However, Infinity War came up empty-handed, with Black Panther beating it out for Best Movie and Best Villain (Josh Brolin's Thanos), with Wonder Woman taking the award for Best Fight, over the battle between Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) and heroes Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Avengers: Infinity War will now have to rest on its laurels, including the $2 billion it has earned at the box office, the fourth movie in history to do so.

The other major movie awards included Best Kiss, which was won by Love, Simon stars Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale, Best Comedic Performance, won by the awards show host Tiffany Haddish for her breakthrough performance in Girls Trip and Best Music Documentary, won by Netflix's Gaga: Five Foot Two. Several of the awards, including the aforementioned Best Kiss and Best Comedic Performance, included nominees from both movies and TV together, with others like Best Performance In a Movie included both male nominees (Chadwick Boseman, Timothee Chalamet and Ansel Elgort) and female nominees (Daisy Ridley, Saoirse Ronan).

On the TV side, Stranger Things won for Best Show, with Millie Bobby Brown also winning for Best Performance In a Show, while Noah Schanpp took home the Best Frightened Performance award, another hybrid award featuring both movie and TV performances. The Kardashians also won for Best Reality Franchise to round out the TV awards. Chris Pratt also took home the annual MTV Generation Award while actress/writer Lena Waithe took home the MTV Trailblazer Award, for writing and starring in Netflix's Master of None, creating Showtime's The Chi and starring in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One.

It will be interesting to see if MTV continues this tradition of not separating awards by gender, and by combining certain awards with both movie and TV nominees. This is the second year that the ceremony expanded to the MTV Movie and TV Awards after more than 20 years of the show only honoring movies, and it seems both honoring movies and TV at the same time, and handing out non-gendered awards are traditions that are here to stay. Take a look at the full list of awards winners and nominees below.

BEST MOVIE Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SHOW Stranger Things (Netflix)

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE Chadwick Boseman - Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae - Insecure

Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones

BEST HERO Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/ Black Panther ) - Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) - Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) - Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) - The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) - Black Panther

Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) - Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) - IT

BEST KISS Love, Simon - Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Jane the Virgin - Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Ready Player One - Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale - KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things - Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) - Stranger Things

Talitha Bateman (Janice) - Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) - A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) - IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) - Black Mirror

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM IT - Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/ Black Panther ), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

- Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/ ), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One - Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things - Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip

Jack Black - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Dan Levy - Schitt's Creek

Kate McKinnon - SNL

Amy Schumer - I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) - Riverdale

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) - Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) - Stranger Things

Taika Waititi (Korg) - Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) - Black Panther

BEST FIGHT Wonder Woman - Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Atomic Blonde - Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War - Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman ( Black Panther ) vs. Winston Duke (M'Baku)

- Chadwick Boseman ( ) vs. Winston Duke (M'Baku) Thor: Ragnarok - Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY Gaga: Five Foot Two

Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Jay-Z's "Footnotes for 4:44"

The Defiant Ones