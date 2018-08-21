Black Panther is coming to Netflix very soon. The streaming service has officially announced that the King of Wakanda will be making his way to the platform for all to view at their convenience on September 4. This comes just four months after the movie debuted on Blu-ray. So for those who haven't picked it up yet, this is going to serve as a nice surprise. But one of the last of its kind, when it comes to Marvel movies making their way to Netflix.

The news comes from the Strong Black Lead Twitter account, which is one of Netflix's official subsidiary accounts. They posted a gif of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa from Black Panther along with the message that the movie is going to be made available for Netflix subscribers in just two weeks. Here's what they had to say.

"This is the official announcement that Black Panther is coming to @Netflix September 4. RT to save a life."

This is undoubtedly welcome news for Marvel fans, who should enjoy this sort of thing while they can. Disney, who owns Marvel Studios, has had a deal in place with Netflix for a couple of years to have their movies debut on the streaming service shortly after they make their way to Blu-ray/DVD. However, with Disney launching their own streaming service next year, which is meant to compete directly with Netflix, the Mouse House will not be renewing their deal. So this won't be happening with future MCU movies, starting with next year's Captain Marvel. On the plus side, that does mean that Netflix subscribers still have Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp to look forward to.

Netflix subscribers are sure to eat this news up. Black Panther wound up being one of Marvel Studios' biggest hits to date, both critically and commercially. The movie grossed a very impressive $1.34 billion worldwide, including a $700 million domestic take, making it just the third movie to ever cross that particular milestone. As of this writing, the Ryan Coogler-directed comic book flick has an excellent 97 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, to go along with a 79 percent audience rating. It's easily one of the biggest movies of 2018, perhaps bested only by Marvel's other massively successful movie, Infinity War.

Not for nothing, but Infinity War surely owes at least a chunk of its success to Black Panther, as audiences were hungry for more of T'Challa and Wakanda. As of right now, Marvel is keeping a tight lid on what to expect after Avengers 4 next year. But given the success that Black Panther has enjoyed, one has to imagine that a sequel is all but guaranteed at this point. Just don't expect Black Panther 2 to wind up on Netflix, whenever it eventually gets released. Enjoy this while you can. This news comes to us courtesy of Netflix.