Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that he thinks it would be "wonderful" if Black Panther or other Marvel movies earned recognition at the Academy Awards. Black Panther stands as one of the most successful movies of 2018, with incredibly impressive critic reviews, so the possibility of it receiving some Oscar love isn't entirely out of the question.

Outside of a few exceptions, typically superhero movies only receive any attention at the Academy Awards in the Visual Effects category. However, the recent rise in the superhero genre in the industry may be starting to change that. At the Oscars earlier this year, Logan earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, making itself the first superhero movie to ever receive that nomination. The tides are changing at the Academy in order to become more open minded. Perhaps including superhero movies could be part of the change.

In an interview with Vox, producer Kevin Feige was asked if he thought Black Panther would receive any attention at the Oscars, and if he was even planning on campaigning it for the Academy Awards. Here is what Feige had to say.

"I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized. Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they're recognized. We'll see. This genre, typically not. And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah [Beachler], and our costume designer Ruth [Carter], and for Ryan [Coogler] who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick [Boseman] and Lupita [Nyong'o] and Letitia [Wright]. There's amazing performances, amazing artistry in that. I'd love to see them recognized, and I'd love to see this genre recognized. Yes, they're visual effects, yes, they are fun explosions, yes, there are spaceships. But these are all hand-crafted. Maybe it's in front of a computer; it's often actual sets, actual hand-built costumes. As much passion and artistry and talent goes into every single one we do; it'd be amazing for them to be recognized."

While Feige's thoughts are optimistic, they are also realistic. Though it is true that it would be "wonderful" to see Black Panther earn a number of nominations, specifically nominations it would undoubtedly deserve like Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director, given the Academy's history, it may not earn much more than Visual Effects. Like most other superhero movies, Black Panther's award recognition will most likely come from other Award shows, like the Saturn Awards or the MTV Movie Awards.

Black Panther was truly one of the best movies of the year so far, bringing up worldly viewpoints that most other movies never bring to the table. As Kevin Feige said in his interview with Vox, there were a number of people involved with Black Panther that received recognition. Hopefully Black Panther's name will pop up more than once when the next Oscar nominations list is officially released early next year.