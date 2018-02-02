Yesterday, a disgruntled group of DC fans decided they'd had enough of its harsh treatment towards their beloved DCEU franchise, and announced a counter attack against Disney and its Marvel and Star Wars properties. They will begin first by crashing the audience score for Black Panther on Rotten Tomatoes. Initially, it sounded like bold, buttery nonsense. But the aggregated movie review site is taking the threat seriously, and vow to stop these rage-fueled knuckleheads from tampering with their rating system.

"We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously. While we respect our fans' diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech. Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible."

This 'dissed and pissed' band of merry makers are officially calling themselves "Down with Disney's Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys." Which is quite the mouthful. They are 3,700 strong and growing, and plan to flood Rotten Tomatoes with poor audience rankings for this month's Black Panther. While the movie has a predominately black cast, race is apparently not the issue. Black Panther is just the first Marvel movie to come along, after it is believed upset fans torched The Last Jedi ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, something the site claims isn't true. And they stand behind the Star Wars 8 score as being legitimate.

Black Panther is tracking for a stellar $130 million opening, with the standalone adventure set to possibly have one of Marvel's biggest openings ever for a solo superhero effort. Rotten Tomatoes has completely denounced the DC-loving hate group.

Down with Disney have officially launched an initiative that they've labeled "Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes." And since news hit yesterday, they're group has grown by more than a thousand strong. The same group claimed back in December that it was responsible for The Last Jedi's low audience score, but that has never been proven to be true. Their major gripe is that Disney is paying off reviewers and the press, and that the studio is also purposely creating negative buzz for all DC and Warner Bros. superhero projects. All of which is 100% not true. Disney has never paid off any reviewer for a Star Wars review. And it's pretty clear that DC has had no problem creating its own negative press towards its projects.

Shortly after Rotten Tomatoes vowed to stop this cyber team, their collected Facebook group vanished, indicating that they've gone stealth. Facebook was unreachable for comment in the matter. Following the Charlottesville, Virginia white supremacist rally, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has vowed to stop and all hate speech on its platform and it's possible the site pulled the plug on Down with Disney. But it's likely that these guys have found some other hole in the Internet to gather inside of and plan their attacks being broadcast way in advance, eliminating all element of surprise like a couple of true text book millennials who want high fives and pats on the backs for things they haven't even accomplished yet.

Down with Disney has also vowed to take down Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Black Panther is the 18th movie in the MCU and it hits theaters this February. Perhaps we should ignore DWD's cries for attention and instead focus on the positive, like Octavia Spencer buying out a theater for underprivileged kids so they get a chance to watch Black Panther. This initial report came from The Hollywood Reporter.