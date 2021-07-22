It may only be a few weeks since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier came to an end on Disney+, with the foregone conclusion that Anthony Mackie would take up the shield and become the next Captain America. However, we are already chomping at the bit to see him back in the role in Captain America's fourth solo movie, even though it isn't strictly speaking more than a announcement yet. During a recent interview with Deadline, Mackie was obviously quizzed about the progress of the film, but he ended up giving a little look into production on another much anticipated MCU movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"I don't know, I don't know. Literally, the show came out, and for the last episode, we had a Zoom party, like, with everybody. And that was it. Like I haven't heard from anybody since, so I mean, [Marvel Studios] have a million things going on. I know the prep for Black Panther 2 is driving everybody ragged, so I don't know. I'm interested to see where it's going," Mackie said cryptically.

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever having been fully announced as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, it is likely that there is a lot of activity going on around that movie right now. Due to the tragic and untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, there is a lot of work going on to work the story around what would surely have been Boseman's return to the Black Panther role. While the story is under wraps right now, we do know that the film is a sequel to 2018's Black Panther, but will not either recast or digitally re-create Boseman for the movie.

Wakanda has served as a second home almost to Bucky Barnes, and former Captain America, Steve Rodgers, took The Winter Soldier there to recover after the events of Captain America: Civil War. With that connection already in place, and Mackie seeming to know a thing or two about people being "driven ragged" on the movie, could the new Captain America be making an appearance sooner than we think?

Mackie was asked in the interview about any weight he felt in taking over the famous mantle of Captain America, to which he replied, "The weight hasn't really been there. I don't know why, I felt no pressure whatsoever. More so it's just the excitement of people seeing where Marvel is going to take the character."

Of course it is unlikely we will hear much about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, or the new Captain America movie for a little while yet, as Marvel have a pretty full slate of upcoming movies to concentrate on building hype for. While everything up to Eternals, which arrives in November, has had some form of trailer as far as the MCU movies are concerned, it is currently Spider-Man: No Way Home that many are waiting for a glimpse of, with a strong hint that it will arrive to coincide with the end of Loki on Disney+.

It would certainly make sense for the film that is rumored to bring in a multiverse of Spider-men and villains into the MCU to have its first teaser released at the end the God of Mischief's series which just happens to have a lot to do with the creation of a multiverse. Seriously, it's almost like they plan this stuff. This news originally comes to us from comicbook.