Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has emerged as the MCU's new Captain America, with a suit and set of wings gifted to him by the people of Wakanda, could Sam Wilson's Star-Spangled Man appear in upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Well, Mackie has now addressed this possibility, joking that he does indeed carry a Wakandan visa, meaning that Captain America can visit as much as he wants.

"I do have a Wakanda visa, so I can go to Wakanda as much as I want. I have a passport and a Wakanda visa and I'm vaccinated, so I can go to Wakanda."

While Mackie's response is clearly a jovial one, it does open up the possibility of Sam Wilson making an appearance in Black Panther 2. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did address the pressures of Wilson, a Black man, picking up the mantle of Captain America, and these themes and conversations would certainly align with the themes of the first Black Panther. Aside from this, Wilson now has ties to Wakanda thanks to his new suit, with his budding friendship with former Winter Soldier and current White Wolf, Bucky Barnes, also offering potential reasons for Wilson's inclusion.

Anthony Mackie though is mostly concerned with the sequel doing right by the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year.

"It's strange now, because of the amount of respect and admiration I have for Chad, having known him for so long. You just want to do everything the right way. I don't know what that answer is. I don't know what that right thing is. I just want to make sure that it's done right for him."

Adding to this, and reacting the recent title reveal of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Mackie said "It's dope. I feel like continuing that legacy is very important. There are a bunch of amazing actors and actresses under that Black Panther mantle who are now going to come together, and that legacy will live on. So, I'm really excited that they're showing that it's not specifically about Black Panther, but it's about Wakanda."

While details of the Black Panther sequel remain under lock and key, Marvel Studios recently released the following logline which, while vague, does offer some inisight. "Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda, and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film," the logline reads. "Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who was behind Black Panther, the film will be released on July 8, 2022."

It has also been confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that Boseman will not bring Chadwick Boseman back using CGI, and nor will the part of T'Challa be recast, leading to rumors that someone else will be called upon to take up the Black Panther mantle, with many believing that, much like in the comics, Letitia Wright's Shuri will be the one to do so.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release in July 2022, with a television series set in Wakanda for Disney+ also in development. You can see Sam Wilson's debut as the new Captain America, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+. Captain America 4 is also now being developed. This news arrives from ComicBook.com.