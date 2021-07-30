Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, has been discussing the legacy of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, in lead up to the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Boseman had been struggling privately for four years before sadly succumbing to colon cancer, something which Feige says "hit all of us extremely hard and at the same time as it hit the world because we didn't know either, and there were all sorts of questions."

"Our first thought, for many weeks afterward, had nothing to do with the movie. It had to do with him and his family and his wife and his legacy, and really, we were looking to Ryan Coogler to guidance as one, frankly, always should about almost everything in life."

Feige understandably has a lot of confidence in director, Ryan Coogler, to honor the late, great, actor, Chadwick Boseman, as well as the legacy of the character. Coogler, who has reportedly now written as many as five different versions of the script for Black Panther 2 alongside returning co-writer Joe Robert Cole discussed his plans for the movie amid the tragic real-life circumstances. Feige offered some insight into the filmmaker's conversations with Marvel saying that it "essentially came down to continuing the legacy of Wakanda and continuing with that storyline in a very meaningful, respectful, and yet still hopeful and fun and exciting way, which was difficult after losing Chad."

"I will say that Ryan and our producer, Nate Moore, and the entire cast and our co-writer Joe Robert Cole, have done some remarkable things in the story, in the draft. The team is assembling once again, and cameras roll in the not-too-distant future on that. It will be extremely emotional across the board, but I think they have something very special in mind."

Clearly, Chadwick Boseman's legacy will be a major part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with his death no doubt permeating the movie with a genuine melancholy. Echoing a lot of Feige's recent comments, returning star Lupita Nyong'o previously provided some insight into director Ryan Coogler's approach for Black Panther 2, describing it as feeling "spiritually and emotionally correct" in the wake of Boseman's passing. "And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it," she said. "Because he left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure."

Black Panther 2 plot details are being kept typically under wraps, but a recent report has claimed to reveal the general outline of the movie, and that a war between the fabled underwater city of Atlantis and Wakanda will be at the heart of the story. "Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear," the logline begins. "Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor's human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antarctica..."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could also possibly include the new Captain America, however, that still remains to be confirmed. The movie is scheduled to be released in the United States next July, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from comicbook.