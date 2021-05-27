Danai Gurira is reportedly getting her own Black Panther spinoff series. After starring in the hit 2018 movie, Gurira is on board to reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever. In a new article by The Hollywood Reporter highlighting Hollywood's most prominent attorneys, it was revealed that a deal was brokered for Gurira to return as Okoye in the Black Panther sequel along with "an origin spinoff series for Disney+."

Collider has since reportedly confirmed the news with sources close to the project, and representatives for Disney and Marvel had no comment. No other details were revealed about the Okoye series, but the concept seems to be a prequel series following Okoye before the events of Black Panther. The report also follows a previous announcement from Disney that Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler would be developing an untitled series set in Wakanda for Disney+.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," Disney's Bob Iger said when the news of Coogler's deal was announced. "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

A movie sequel to Black Panther is also in development. Called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel will bring back Gurira along with many other stars from the original movie, including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman. Tenoch Huerta is also reportedly on board to play the movie's villain. Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August, will not be digitally added nor will the role of T'Challa be recast, and it's expected that Shuri or another character will take on the Black Panther mantle. No other plot details have been revealed.

"How do you honor a king?" Danai Gurira posted to social media after Boseman's death. "Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy."

She added: "My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022. There's no word yet on when the Okoye series will premiere on Disney+. No other names have been revealed for the cast of the series, so it's also unclear if any other Black Panther stars could also show up for special appearances, or even recurring roles. This news comes to us from Collider.