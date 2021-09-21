Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett has now provided a positive update regarding shooting on the MCU sequel following an injury suffered by her co-star Letitia Wright. While discussing the highly anticipated comic book movie at the 2021 Emmys event, Bassett revealed that, while Wright did suffer a spill while filming a stunt, she is now ready to get back to work.

"She had a little bit of a fall, but it's not too bad. You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she's just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go."

Letitia Wrightwas hospitalized in August after sustaining on-set injuries while filming scenes for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," a Marvel spokesperson revealed at the time. It sounds like Wright has now recovered and is ready to return to the shoot, with the actress expected to have a prominent role in the Marvel sequel.

Angela Bassett also took the opportunity to declare the cast and crew's excitement over returning to Wakanda, calling their work on Black Panther 2 a testament and a love fest" to the late great Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year after a private battle with cancer.

"We're excited about that. Of course, we still have a little, you know, we feel some kind of way in our heart, of course. So every day is just a testament and a love fest for our dear [Chadwick Boseman]."

Boseman, who portrayed King T'Challa AKA Black Panther in the first movie and throughout the MCU so far, will not be recast or replaced with CGI, leaving many to wonder how the sequel will approach his absence. During the interview, Bassett assured fans that there are plenty of talented people in place to ensure a worthy continuation of the legacy of both the dearly departed actor and the beloved character.

"Yes. You know, we still have Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, who wrote Black Panther one, so the two of them, these men, these brothers, they're going to bring it. They love Black Panther, they love what they started. As they say, 'Finish the way you started.' They started great and they're going to do this one well as well."

Plot details for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, are being kept typically under wraps, but a recent rumor has claimed to reveal the general outline of the movie, with the report submitting that the sequel will revolve around a war between the fabled underwater city of Atlantis and Wakanda. Further rumors have also claimed that the movie will feature the introduction of Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from ET Online.