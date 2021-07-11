With filming underway on the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lupita Nyong'o has been sharing her preparation routing with fans via an Instagram video. The Oscar winning actress is seen in the video working out in New York back in June, and thanks to the cameras rolling on the Black Panther follow up it has gone viral again.

"Fitness was once my friend," the star commented about her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever workout on Instagram. "Getting reacquainted and loving it (But the junk stays in the trunk!) #SummerBody."

Nyong'o is one of many stars who have been sharing their exercise and training routines as they prepare for their roles in superhero movies, both from Marvel and DC. Recently The Rock shared a whole diet regime that has kept him in his prime for taking on DC's Black Adam, while Brie Larson had been sharing her workout videos as she gets ready to reprise her role as Captain Marvel.

Nyong'o recently spoke about returning to her Wakandan role in an interview with Yahoo!, and how it was still quite difficult to think of not having Chadwick Boseman in the sequel. "People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word. I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me," Nyong'o said. "And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

"And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world," she continued. "So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure."

Speaking back in 2020, Marvel's President Kevin Feige commented on how the sequel would honor Boseman's legacy when speaking about the movie on Disney Investor Day last year. "Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual, who effected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past and it's for that reason that we will not recast the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the King of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

As well as Nyong'o, the movie will see the return of many Black Panther stars including Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett who will all reprise their roles. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to arrive in theaters on July 8, 2022.