New behind the scenes photos from the set of the upcoming Marvel Studios' sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have recently arrived online. Production of the film is currently taking place in both Boston and Atlanta. These new photos reveal a first look at the return of Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross, seen for the first time since making his previous appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe three years ago. The new behind the scenes photos also reveal an updated look at Dominique Throne making her character debut as Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Check out the new photos below!

Martin Freeman (Agent Ross) on the set of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/l0GF2DNz3N — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) August 26, 2021

Here is an updated look at Dominique Throne (Riri Williams) filming scenes on the set of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER.



(via: @CreamOrScream) pic.twitter.com/UHmZmFOIOp — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) August 26, 2021

As shown in the recently revealed photos above, this time around it appears that Martin Freeman will be donning a new look since his last appearance in the first film. The Emmy winner is best known for his roles as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy, and as Dr. John Watson in the critically acclaimed version of Sherlock Holmes, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. Martin Freeman had made his first MCU appearance as Everett K. Ross during 2016's Captain America: Civil War. The photos can be seen showing Freeman sporting a brand new beard while wearing a sharp grey suit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The upcoming highly anticipated sequel will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda, and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film. The film is being directed by Ryan Coogler, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole, and will be starred by Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. In addition to most of its original main cast members making their return to the sequel, actor Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) has also been confirmed to appear in the film for an undisclosed role.

Although there hasn't been many details released about the upcoming Marvel film, many fans are speculating that Tenoch Huerta will appear in the film as the Sub-Mariner from Atlantis known as Namor McKenzie. With Dominique Throne's confirmed appearance as Riri Williams in the film, fans are hoping to see the character make her debut as Ironheart, before appearing in her upcoming MCU series on Disney+. With very little details about the upcoming series, Ironheart will introduce the genius teenager inventor creating the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. The first season will consist of six episodes, while Marvel Studios has not given an official release date as of yet.

Black Panther 2 is slated to premiere in theaters on July 8th, 2022. The film will be releasing two years following the unfortunate passing of the titular star, Chadwick Boseman. The acclaimed actor died at the age of 43 after his four year long discreet and private battle with colon cancer. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will serve as a sequel to the first film, Black Panther released in 2018 . The upcoming sequel will also be the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.