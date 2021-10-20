With Disney's recent announcement that many upcoming Marvel movies are being pushed back by a number of months to allow productions enough room to breathe, the producer of one of those movies has been giving an update on how their shoot is going. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one the movies that has been shunted down the months, and with the movie still filming in Atlanta, Nate Moore said that everything is currently going fine with the production, which is now expected to arrive in cinemas in November 2022.

Speaking at the Eternals premiere on Monday, Nate Moore told Variety, "We're shooting in Atlanta and it's going really well. Ryan Coogler's back and he's fantastic and the crew is back and we know we have big shoes to fill and we just want a film that, hopefully, people can respond to and be entertained by and get some catharsis by spending time with. That's a tall order, but we want to be up to the challenge."

Of course, the producer couldn't pass without being asked about how the movie and cast are honoring the memory of Chadwick Boseman. "Yeah, in their own ways, in sort of personal and private ways," he answered. "But the truth is the biggest honor is to maintain that story of Wakanda. Chad knew, I think before any of us, how important it could be for people. So it's our job to keep that spirit alive so that kids can continue to find that world and find themselves in that world."

The death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 shook the world of Marvel cinema, after he appeared as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and of course Black Panther. While the original plan for the franchise was to have Boseman front and center, his passing meant that there had to be a number of adjustments made as Kevin Feige made it clear that Boseman's character would not be recast. This means that the new movie now rides on the rest of the cast, most of who return from the 2018 hit.

Star Lupita Nyong'o previously spoke of how director Ryan Coogler "reshaped" the sequel to respect the late lead. In an interview with Yahoo! back in April, she said, "People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word. I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. But at the same time, we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will now arrive on November 11th, 2022, a delay that fans will be a little disappointed at but Moore believes gives the team "more time to get it right." In the end, that is all that matters. This news originated at Comic Book Resources.