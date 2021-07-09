Marvel's upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, must be a daunting task for all involved as they work tirelessly to continue the legacy of both the beloved comic book character and the late great star Chadwick Boseman. Returning actress Angela Bassett has now offered some insight into the difficulty of achieving this task, revealing that there have been up to five versions of the Black Panther 2 script and counting.

"I don't know what it's going to look like at all. There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one's coming. Of course, with our dear king going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed, so thankfully, Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, they're just such masterful storytellers that they've found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king."

Boseman, who first portrayed T'Challa AKA Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War before leading the 2018 solo adventure, sadly passed away in August last year after a private battle with cancer. The plan for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had always been for Boseman to reprise the role and carry on his adventures in the MCU, which has now had to be reworked in order to best continue the story in his absence.

This is something that has clearly not been taken lightly by the cast and crew, with director Ryan Coogler recently discussing the difficulty of putting together the sequel without its lead star. "You know, I'm currently going through [writing and planning the sequel script]," he said. "One thing that I've learned in my short or long time on this Earth, however, you want to look at it, it's difficult to have perspective on something while you're going through it. This is one of the more profound things that I've ever gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person. Who was like the glue that held it together."

Plot details for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being kept typically under wraps, but a recent report has claimed to reveal the general outline of the movie, and that a war between the fabled underwater city of Atlantis and Wakanda will be at the heart of the story. "Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear," the supposed logline begins.

"Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor's human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antartica..."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from ET.