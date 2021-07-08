As the actor who had the deepest connection with Black Panther's T'Challa, it is not surprising that Sebastian Stan has hoped to appear alongside the late Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming sequel, as well as other possible Marvel movies. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Stan opened up about how being one of the first Marvel heroes to appear with Boseman's Black Panther meant there was a connection he would have liked to have kept going if circumstances had allowed.

"With him [Chadwick Boseman], I was always really enamored because I remember on that Civil War movie we met and he had come in and he was new and it's sort of the introduction of his character. And I was like, 'Oh my God, this guy is going to blow everyone away," You know what I mean? There was such a commitment and dedication to everything he was doing," Stan said in the interview. "It was just so crazy. And we had a lot of these fight sequences and I remember being terrified of going into those scenes with him. And we went for it. We really went for it. Because I was like, 'Okay, he's really showing up. I got to stand tall. I got to show up,' and then afterwards we would just do these little fist bumps, like, 'Cool, we're good.'"

Sebastian Stan continued, remembering, "Then after we shot, I spent some time, a little bit, when we would tease each other on these press tours and we would be laughing. It was really cool. And I just, in my head, I'd always hoped that there was just going to be more. So it's just crazy to even wrap my mind around the idea of being in any world without him there. I just can't even imagine it really in my mind. But obviously I always felt like, in my little scene at the end of Black Panther, I was always like, 'Ah, I'm part of the war. I'm part of that movie.' I felt so good-that little scene."

Stan appeared with the star in Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. While Boseman's character was not involved directly, the connection to Black Panther was also apparent in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, with the Wakandan, Dora Milaje, making an appearance. It is easy to understand how Stan would have expected the connection to continue in future.

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August last year following a fight with colon cancer, which he had done privately since 2016. He was only 43 and his loss was felt across not only the Marvel Universe, but across the entire entertainment industry. Seen as potentially one of the biggest stars of the future, Boseman's loss to the industry was emphasized by his best actor nominations at the Oscars and Golden Globe Awards. Along with his four nominations at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, the most ever for an actor at the same ceremony, of which he won Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to arrive in cinemas July 8, 2022, while Disney+ series Kingdom of Wakanda has been announced, but no release date has currently been set.