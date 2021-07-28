We now have our first glimpse behind-the-scenes of upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a short clip revealing the construction of a familiar set from the first movie. A video shared to social media shows the construction of the Wakandan throne room, and it's looking as regal as ever, reminding everyone why the first Black Panther took home the Academy Award for production design back in 2019.

As well as reminding us all of the glorious sets that so wonderfully brought the world of Wakanda to life the first time around, seeing the return of the palace will also have many thinking of the late, great Chadwick Boseman, who will tragically be missing from the throne when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits screens. Many have even theorized that the set video could be hinting at a memorial scene for Boseman's character T'Challa, bringing his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an end.

Chadwick Boseman's death will no doubt imbue the MCU sequel with an inescapable melancholy, something which returning director Ryan Coogler, who was in the midst of writing Black Panther 2 when the actor died, is fully aware of. "It's difficult. You've got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn't have wanted us to stop," Coogler said. "He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was all about everybody else."

How the movie will address Boseman's absence, as well as further plot details for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remain scarce, though a rumored logline recently emerged which claims that the MCU outing will center on a brewing war between Wakanda and the underwater kingdom Atlantis. "Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear," the supposed logline begins.

"Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor's human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antartica..."

Directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. Additionally, Michaela Coel has been cast in an undisclosed role, with Tenoch Huerta rumored to be playing Namor. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News.