Odds are Letitia Wright will become our new Black Panther. As every Marvel fan knows, original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died last fall following a years-long battle with cancer. Production is still moving forward on the sequel, which has officially been titled as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though it's unclear how Boseman's T'Challa will be written out of the story. All we know is the role won't be recast, nor will Boseman be digitally added to the sequel with CGI.

Without King T'Challa, a new lead character will need to take on the Black Panther mantle in the upcoming sequel. Some fans are looking to make some money with it by betting on just who that character might be. According to the online betting site MyBookie, T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) has the greatest odds to become the next Black Panther. This is something many fans have been speculating since Boseman's death, so it's not surprising to see Shuri leading the way in the betting odds.

The first runner-up to potentially becoming the new Black Panther is Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, T'Challa's former lover. In order, the rest of the names that appear on the list are Danai Gurira's Okoye, Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger, Winston Duke's M'Baku, Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi, and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes - though that last one's odds are very, very low.

"I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family," Marvel boss Kevin Feige said at Disney's Investor Day presentation in December. "Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past."

Feige added: "To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and directed by Coogler, Black Panther was met with tremendous success when it was released in 2018. Along with widespread critical acclaim and a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, the movie scored more than $1.3 billion at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Coogler will return to write and direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with plans to release the sequel next summer. He is also developing a new series set in Wakanda for Disney+.

"This is one of the more profound things that I've gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person who is like the glue who held it together," Coogler said of Black Panther 2 on the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast. ""I'm trying to find a work-life balance. But I'm not there yet, so this is without a question the hardest thing I've had to do in my professional life."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022. You can check out the betting odds on the movie at MyBookie.