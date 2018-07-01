Wakanda is no longer a secret to the rest of the world within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means that the fictional East African country could have made their debut and competed in the 2018 World Cup. And now, a super Black Panther and soccer fan has blended the two together, resulting in some awesome Wakandan World Cup jerseys that look pretty legit for a fictional country. As of this writing, it seems that Africa could really use the help from Wakanda since they're not doing so hot.

Artist Mark Yesilevskiy is the artist responsible for the incredible Black Panther World Cup jerseys. The first of which is based off of T'Challa's all-black suit with light touches of gray and little bit of red for the badge of the nation of Wakanda. The design looks even cooler with the Vibranium necklace in the background. The Wakandan team would definitely have the best shin guards out of any of the World Cup teams since they would more than likely be made out of Vibranium, which could be seen as performance enhancing.

Mark Yesilevskiy's second design for the Black Panther 2018 World Cup jerseys is based off of the https://movieweb.com/black-panther-movie-no-damsels-in-distress/Dora Milaje. The color scheme is based on the red, black, and gold of the female warriors and it looks equally as cool as the design based off of T'Challa's suit. This specific jersey would be used for the fictional away games that the Wakanda team would be playing, which would have been in Russia a few days ago. The designs have Marvel fans wishing that they would have officially produced the jerseys.

It's actually pretty incredible that Marvel Studios and Disney did not produce these incredible Black Panther 2018 World Cup jerseys. The Wakandan designs would have certainly made some easy dough to capitalize on the immense popularity of this year's World Cup and the amazing success of Black Panther at the box office for the standalone movie as well as Infinity War. There are definitely some Marvel fans that would have spent some major cash to represent Wakanda at the 2018 World Cup and beyond.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is a quadrennial international soccer/football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA. The 2018 World Cup started on June 14th and will conclude on July 15th. This year is the first time that the World Cup has been held in Eastern Europe and the eleventh overall time that it has been held in Europe. The final tournament involves 32 teams (which could've included Wakanda if it were a real country) with a total of 64 games in 12 venues. So far, 51 games have taken place with 13 more to go. Again, it would've been super cool if Marvel Studios could have made the awesome Wakanda World Cup jerseys. You can check out the designs below, provided by Mark Yesilevskiy's Twitter account.

I did a Wakanda World Cup 2018 kit pic.twitter.com/iMvLQLjDpl — Mark Yesilevskiy (@MarkWhyy) February 11, 2018