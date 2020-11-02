The filmmakers behind the horror hit Sinister are reuniting with Blumhouse Productions. Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill are set to tackle Black Phone, which is an adaptation of Joe Hill's 2007 novella. The duo had previously revealed that they were working on an adaptation of an unnamed Hill story. Now, we know which one it is. And the movie will be rated R.

According to a new report, Scott Derrickson is set to direct Black Phone. Derrickson co-wrote the script with C. Robert Cargill. Derrickson and Cargill are also set to produce alongside Blumhouse head Jason Blum. The two are frequent collaborators, having previously worked on Sinister and Marvel's Doctor Strange together, among other things. Joe Hill is serving as an executive producer on the project, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures. Mason Thames (For All Mankind) and Madeleine McGraw (Toy Story 4) are set to star.

Scott Derrickson, sharing the news on Twitter, assured that it will be "R-rated." Derrickson has promised that he would return to horror at some point after spending some time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange. Derrickson had been set to direct the sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but departed over creative differences. He remains on board as an executive producer with Sam Raimi producing. C. Robert Cargill also shared some words on Twitter, praising Joe Hill's original story, The Black Phone, while providing a brief logline.

"Joe's short story is amazing. Scott and I have been talking about making it for almost a decade now. A kidnapped kid. A creepy, soundproofed basement. An ancient, disconnected phone. Then, when night falls, the phone rings."

The last time these filmmakers were together at Blumhouse, good things happened. 2012's Sinister, which was made for a micro-budget of just $3 million, earned $82 million at the box office and spawned a sequel, Sinister 2, which earned $53 million. Sinister was also recently declared the scariest movie of all time, according to a recent scientific study. So this is sure to be a welcome reunion for horror lovers. Joe Hill, l taking to Twitter, had nothing but praise for the script.

"The script by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill is so unbelievably great. As terrifying as Sinister but with the heart & soul of Boyhood. It's moving and scary AF. So, so, so wickedly happy that Scott and Cargill wanted to take a chance on the story. Can't believe it's happening."

This is just one of several high-profile projects Derrickson and Cargill have going at the moment. They are also set to tackle Bermuda, a thriller about the Bermuda Triangle, which has Chris Evans attached to star. Derrickson is also on board to direct Labyrinth 2, with Cargill set to executive produce. Black Phone does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the announcement from Scott Derrickson's Twitter.

