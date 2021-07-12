Marvel Studios' Black Widow unsurprisingly conquered this weekend's box office. The long-awaited movie was able to earn $215 million worldwide, which is made up from domestic and overseas numbers combined with streams on Disney+ Premier Access. Domestically, Black Widow took in $80 million, while earning $78 million internationally. Disney reports that they earned over $60 million from Disney+ Premier Access. While the movie opened up under expectations, Disney still considers the weekend numbers to be a major win, stating the combined theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access opening makes Black Widow the only movie to break $100 million domestically since the pandemic began.

Disney also states that the combined domestic box office and Disney+ Premier Access numbers give Black Widow the third-highest debut for an origin story behind Black Panther ($202 million 3-day) and Captain Marvel ($153.4 million). Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have had a lot of material over the past several months, thanks to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, which is currently streaming new episodes. Now, all eyes are on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, which hit theaters in September and November, respectively.

Fast & Furious 9 fell to the second position at the box office this weekend with $10.8 million. The latest in the Fast & Furious franchise has earned over $541 million globally, and has brought a lot of people back into movie theaters. The Boss Baby: Family Business came in at number three with $8.7 million. The sequel has earned just over $36 million since opening in theaters last weekend and is also currently streaming on Peacock. The Forever Purge came in at number four after bringing in $6.7 million and has earned $34.8 million since opening in theaters last weekend.

A Quiet Place Part II took the fifth spot this weekend at movie theaters with $3 million. The horror thriller sequel has earned over $247 million globally and has been a hit with critics and viewers since opening in theaters seven weeks ago. Disney's Cruella remains in the top ten this weekend at number six. The origin story of the Cruella de Vil has received mixed reviews from critics, but has been a steady earner at the box office, along with Disney+ Premier Access earnings. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard came in at number seven after bringing in $1.6 million.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway fell to number eight this weekend with $1.2 million. The sequel has earned $139.4 million globally in its five weeks in theaters. Jon M. Chu's In the Heights came in at number nine after earning $630K. Zola took the tenth position this weekend after bringing in $620K. The black comedy was one of many projects that was put on hold during the pandemic and is currently receiving positive reviews from critics and viewers. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.