Things just got a little stranger with Marvel's Black Widow movie, as Stranger Things star David Harbour had boarded the cast of the studio's latest. This is a project that fans have been demanding to see for some time now and it certainly seems to qualify as a better late than never situation. Scarlett Johansson is finally getting her chance to shine as Natasha Romanoff in her very own solo adventure, and she's bringing Harbour along for the ride.

According to a new report, David Harbour has joined the cast of Black Widow in an unspecified role. Up to this point, the project has remained under tight lock and key, as Marvel Studios technically hasn't even formally announced that it's happening. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has, however, acknowledged that the movie is in the works in interviews. They're just choosing to remain very quiet regarding their slate beyond Avengers: Endgame, for the time being. And that's understandable, as they certainly don't want to spoil anything that's coming our way, nor do they want to take any of the hype away from round two with Thanos.

As for David Harbour, he's having himself a moment. Not only is he part of one of the biggest shows around with Netflix's Stranger Things, on which, he plays Sheriff Hopper, but he's also set to appear as the titular character in Lionsgate's Hellboy, which hits theaters on April 12. This is yet another huge break for an actor whose stock is very much on the rise. Black Widow is being described as an international spy thriller, but specific plot details haven't been revealed. Harbour does have some experience in the spy genre, as he starred alongside Daniel Craig in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace.

Related: Marvel's May 2020 Movie Won't Be Announced Until After Spider-Man: Far from Home

For now, all we can do is speculate wildly as to what characters could show up in this thing. What we know for sure is that the entire playbook is open, as Marvel's merger with Fox is complete. There have been rumors floating around that Taskmaster could be the villain in Black Widow. Perhaps David Harbour is going to take on a bad guy? Again, pure speculation. The only other casting confirmation that we have relates to Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family), who will star as another female lead, opposite Scarlett Johansson. Again, in the case of Pugh, it hasn't been specified who she's going to play exactly.

Cate Shortland (Lore) is in the director's chair, working from a script by Jac Schaeffer (Olaf's Frozen Adventure). Production is expected to begin in June, which means this will very likely be one of the MCU movies we see hit theaters in 2020. Scarlett Johansson, aside from her role on screen, serves as an executive producer and has been heavily involved. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.