It's turning into a big day for Marvel's Black Widow movie, as Rachel Weisz is reportedly in talks to star. Scarlett Johansson made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iron Man 2 back in 2010. Virtually ever since then, but especially after she got more screen time in The Avengers, fans have been calling for Natasha Romanoff to get her own solo movie. It took longer than many would have liked, but the time is finally here and the cast is starting to fill out rather nicely.

According to a new report, Rachel Weisz coming hot off of her recent Oscar nomination for The Favourite, is in early talks to join Black Widow. The report makes it clear that no deal has closed yet, but both sides are apparently eager to make it happen. It also hasn't been revealed who Weisz will play, should the deal make, only that she would be playing a key role. This comes on the heels of learning that Stranger Things and Hellboy star David Harbour is also in talks to join the cast, also in an unspecified role.

Rachel Weisz has been working steadily for nearly two decades. However, her turn in The Favourite, which was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and went on to score a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, has put her on several studios' radar for big projects. Some of her other credits include The Constant Gardener, The Fountain, About a Boy and The Mummy movies alongside Brendan Fraser. If the deal does indeed get done, it will be the first major role Weisz has signed on for since her recent Oscar nomination.

As for what we know about the Black Widow movie itself? For now, Marvel Studios is keeping things under tight lock and key until the time is right. It's been described as an international spy thriller, but that's about all that has been revealed. It isn't even totally clear when within the MCU timeline this will take place. The only other solid bit of information that has been revealed recently is that Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family) is also part of the cast. Again, it hasn't been specified who she's going to play. There are also rumors floating around that Taskmaster may be used as the villain.

Marvel has remained rather quiet, understandably so, regarding their movie slate beyond Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26. The only movie that has officially been announced is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which arrives in July. But it's expected that this movie will go into production over the summer, with a likely 2020 release date. Cate Shortland (Lore) is on board to direct, working from a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer (Olaf's Frozen Adventure). We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Variety.