Ahead of its debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, the first clip from Black Widow races in from the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Viewers got a first look at one of the intense, fast-paced action scenes from the Natasha Romanoff solo movie, which pairs Scarlett Johansson with Florence Pugh as MCU newcomer Yelena. You can check out the high octane sneak peek direct from MTV.

The intense chase features, "just two sisters bonding during a high-speed chase." There is a motorcycle involved, and a cool stunt done with a car door. It only hints at the excitement sure to arrive this summer when Black Widow, which has been delayed for more than a year, finally makes its way to audiences on July 9th.

Check out an exclusive clip from Marvel Studios' Black Widow that debuted during tonight's 2021 MTV "Movie & TV Awards," airing live from the Palladium and hosted by Leslie Jones. During the telecast, Tony®- and BAFTA-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award, an honor that celebrates beloved actors for their contributions to film and television.

Johansson joins an iconic roster of actors who previously received the award including Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

In Marvel Studios' Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

It was announced in April that Black Panther would be following MCU tradition with a PG-13 rating, featuring intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. The movie takes place after Captain America: Civil War and before the events of Avengers: Endgame. Originally planned as the first Marvel Phase 4 movie, this solo adventure will take the MCU in a completely new direction. Florence Pugh's Yelena is expected to take over for Black Widow, and will make her return later in the year in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. It's unclear if and when Black Widow herself will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow-the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-the action-packed spy thriller launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.