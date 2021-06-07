Black Widow is a total poser. Or at least, her sister thinks so in a new sneak peek that debuted on late night TV, where the iconic MCU superhero got knocked down a notch. The clip premiered on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in Black Widow, recently appeared for an interview. In a hilarious interaction between Yelena and her big sister Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena questions the super-spy's antics while fighting.

Yelena asks, "Why do you always do that thing? That thing you do when you're fighting? With the arm and the hair, when you do like a fighting pose?" Yelena acts out her sister's signature pose, one fans must be familiar with from films like Iron Man 2 and Avengers. "It's a fighting pose. You're a total poser."

Black Widow is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avenger's Infinity War, so tecnically it can be called a prequel. Black Widow will have the super-spy Natasha Romanoff confronting her past. She will be reuniting with her family from the Red Room. Red Room is a Russian training program that transforms young women into deadly spies or Black Widows. Along with Florence Pugh playing Yelena Belova, Natasha's sister, the film will also feature David Harbour (Stranger things) as The Red Guardian aka Russia's very own Captain America. He will act as a father figure to the sisters. Rachel Weisz (The Favourite, The Mummy) plays Melina Vostokoff a seasoned black widow and a mother figure to Belova and Romanoff.

We saw in the trailers that the sisters have a little animosity between them probably due to Natasha Romanoff abandoning the family in favor of shield. It will be fun to see more interactions between the siblings in the film. Florence Pugh will likely take over the mantle of Black Widow from Johansson. Her next marvel project will be the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Here's what Pugh told Total Film about the sibling's relationship

"What Yelena does is to kind of point out Natasha's pain. She's part of Natasha's history. And I think thats why we get this opportunity to look into Natasha's history, because Yelena comes knocking, and says, 'Yo, let's deal with this pain."

Their sisterly relationship is at the heart of a story that Pugh calls "raw and painful." Fans have been demanding a solo Black Widow movie for years. After all, Johansson has been playing the character since Iron Man 2 (2010) but only in 2021 are we getting it. Fans were also not happy with the way Infinity War handled Natasha's demise. Stark got a grand funeral while she was just mentioned in passing. Let's hope the upcoming film doesn't let the fans down.

Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome) directs the film from a screenplay by Eric Pearson. The plot synopsis reads as follows: "Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Black Widow will be releasing in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9. Be sure to check it out.