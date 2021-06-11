For those who cannot wait to see Scarlett Johansson one more time as Marvel's Black Widow, then the wait is almost over. The movie came one step closer today as tickets went on sale for the July 9th release. And to celebrate Fandango provided a new clip from the movie on their Twitter account. With expectations high for the first Marvel cinematic release since Spider-Man: Far From Home, the action-packed clip is just enough to get us through the next month.

Long delayed by the pandemic, Marvel have been laying groundwork for their cinematic return over the last few months and now we are almost ready for Johansson's last run as Natasha Romanoff kicking off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki all helping to bridge the Marvel shaped gap in our lives, many are ready to see the action back on the big screen.

In the clip released by Fandango, we see Scarlett Johansson and co-star Florence Pugh fending off snipers and more in a clamor of explosions and gunfire, leading to a tense chase across rooftops and an apparent death as our heroines ride a falling chimney to make it to the other side of the building. You can check out the clip below.

While many were delighted to see the new footage, there were some quick to point out that now we have maybe been give too many preview clips. "Might as well show the whole movie at this point," said one reply. Another simply was happy to see more from the movie, saying "Yesssssssssss finally can't wait to witness this!".

Black Widow, which is expected to signal Johansson's final appearance in the role she made her own in Iron Man2 back in 2010, was originally due to arrive in theaters on May 1st 2020, but forced Covid19 delays pushed back both this film, and the whole upcoming Marvel slate, so to say this has been a long time coming for fans is an understatement.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow sees Johansson's Natasha Romanoff cut off and alone as she confronts ghosts from her long and dubious past. Finally giving Romanoff the backstory she has been missing, following her life before the Avengers and how it is coming back to haunt her, the movie almost acts like as much of an introductory character profile as a swansong.

The cast also includes Stranger Things star David Harbour as Red Guardian, a Russian super-soldier who is essentially an east-European version of Captain America, although not as restrained, who is a father figure to both Romanoff and Pugh' Yelena Belova. William Hurt returns to the MCU as Thaddeus Ross, who first appeared in the Incredible Hulk as well as Civil War, Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, while other Marvel newcomers include Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone and O-T Fagbenle. The character of Taskmaster is also set to feature in the film as just another adversary to be overcome. And of course, we have the cameo of Iron Man himself to look forward to, with Robert Downey Jr making a small appearance in the movie. Black Widow arrives in cinemas and on Disney+ Premiere on July 9th.