Critics have been getting the chance to check out Black Widow ahead of its release in theaters and on Disney+ next month, and the consensus among many is that Florence Pugh particularly shines in her MCU debut. Starring Scarlett Johansson returning in the role of Natasha Romanoff, the prequel brings in Pugh as Yelena Belova, a sister-figure to Natasha who was also trained as a Black Widow. While possibly Johansson's final movie, it marks Pugh's first foray into the MCU.

On Twitter, many critics have been sharing their thoughts on the movie as best as can be summed up in 280 characters. Most everyone seems to be enjoying the movie, and Johansson has gotten a lot of early praise for her performance. Something that a lot of the mini-reviews on Twitter also have in common is that many name Pugh's Yelena Belova as a standout for the movie, as the actress had the tendency to steal every scene featuring her character.

"I just saw Black Widow!" tweeted Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com. "I loved it so much. No one plays a scene-stealing little sister better than THE Florence Pugh."

I just saw #BlackWidow! I loved it so much. No one plays a scene-stealing little sister better than THE Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/JVNYwkmcxK — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 28, 2021

Leo Rydel tweeted: "Black Widow was an absolute BLAST! Loved the hand to hand combat in the film and the themes of family and heart! I also enjoyed the chemistry between Yelena and Natasha! Florence Pugh is a SCENE STEALER as Yelena with and Scarlett Johansson plays a GREAT Black Widow! MCU IS BACK!"

#BlackWidow was an absolute BLAST! Loved the hand to hand combat in the film and the themes of family and heart! I also enjoyed the chemistry between Yelena and Natasha! Florence Pugh is a SCENE STEALER as Yelena with and Scarlett Johansson plays a GREAT Black Widow! MCU IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/GnKTjyVQuq — Leo and the Legend of the Ten Rings (@LeoRydel) June 29, 2021

"I love Scarlett Johansson, but OMG Florence Pugh in Black Widow is brilliant. Every line was pure genius. A scene stealer," adds Variety's Jazz Tangcay.

I love Scarlett Johansson, but OMG Florence Pugh in #BlackWidow is brilliant. Every line was pure genius. A scene stealer. pic.twitter.com/pgU7jXZk6d — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 29, 2021

A tweet from TheDirect.com's Liam Crowley reads: "Black Widow is pulse-pounding. Best hand-to-hand combat the MCU has seen. An appropriate balance of action, heart & comedy. Florence Pugh is a ROCKSTAR. Retrospectively enhances the character of Natasha Romanoff even stronger. A worthy epilogue to an MCU pillar."

#BlackWidow is pulse-pounding. Best hand-to-hand combat the MCU has seen. An appropriate balance of action, heart & comedy. Florence Pugh is a ROCKSTAR. Retrospectively enhances the character of Natasha Romanoff even stronger. A worthy epilogue to an MCU pillar. @MCU_Direct — Liam Crowley - TheDirect.com (@LiamTCrowley) June 29, 2021

"Really enjoyed Black Widow," tweets Lights, Camera, Pod's Jeff D. Lowe. "Doesn't quite crack into Top Tier Marvel, but it's a more than solid spy thriller with a ton for fans to love, as well. Happy Scarlett Johansson got her moment, and Florence Pugh is going to be a star/fan-favorite in the MCU for a long time."

Really enjoyed #BlackWidow. Doesn’t quite crack into Top Tier Marvel, but it’s a more than solid spy thriller with a ton for fans to love, as well.



Happy Scarlett Johansson got her moment, and Florence Pugh is going to be a star/fan-favorite in the MCU for a long time. pic.twitter.com/P5wUu9LTeG — Jeff D (MovieRankings.net) (@JeffDLowe) June 29, 2021

EW's Andrew Towers wrote, "Black Widow is the movie I have waited over a decade for - a perfectly woven story that deftly balances epic Marvel action & quiet emotional beats. Scarlett shines, Florence Pugh is a superstar. If you love Natasha, you'll love this film."

#BlackWidow is the movie I have waited over a decade for — a perfectly woven story that deftly balances epic Marvel action & quiet emotional beats. Scarlett shines, Florence Pugh is a superstar. If you love Natasha, you’ll love this film. — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) June 29, 2021

And Wendy Lee Szany of the Hollywood Critics Association's Pop Council show added: "Black Widow was action packed! Johansson's performance is amazing, as always. Florence Pugh steals all the scenes. Great to see an espionage film in the MCU style."

#BlackWidow was action packed! Johansson’s performance is amazing, as always. Florence Pugh steals all the scenes 😍 Great to see an espionage film in the MCU style. pic.twitter.com/14bR6za00y — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) June 29, 2021

Black Widow is scheduled to be released in the United States theaters on July 9. That same day, it will also be made available to stream on Disney+ with Premier Access for an additional fee. Initially set to premiere in May 2020, its July 2021 release follows multiple delays due to the pandemic. Fortunately, the wait appears to be worth it for most critics.

Oh...emmm....geee 🤯 as if I needed another reason to love Florence Pugh 😍 I loved this film....further thoughts coming soon 🙌🏽🥰 #BlackWidow#FilmTwitterhttps://t.co/jsiYBCBdSf — Rosa #LatinxLens (@rosasreviews) June 29, 2021

#BlackWidow is Nat’s story - one I wish we would have gotten sooner, but I’ll take it now. Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson have an incredible dynamic that makes them one of Marvel’s bests duos. This is the Natasha I love - fierce and empathetic. But freaking Endgame. 😩 pic.twitter.com/ObRaQHeZgv — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) June 29, 2021

#BlackWidow is full of action and heart. To my surprise, the movie is at its best during the quiet moments. The theme here is family, and that holds true throughout. Also, Florence Pugh and David Harbour crush it. pic.twitter.com/KAd433YL5p — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) June 29, 2021

#BlackWidow was lots of fun and got me in my feels a couple times! 🥲 Florence Pugh has arrived in the MCU and absolutely crushes it! STAY to the very last End Credits scene! 👀🔥🔥🔥 And I ran into @markeiamccarty! @theblackwidow@MarvelStudiospic.twitter.com/h0vnbtQeFK — Brian Tong (@briantong) June 29, 2021