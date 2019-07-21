After the massive Marvel announcements at Comic-Con last night, David Harbour is finally free to talk about his role in the upcoming standalone Black Widow movie. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced that the movie is officially happening and confirmed the Stranger Things actor's casting. The movie has been shooting in Eastern Europe for the last month, but Feige would not confirm it was really happening, even as set photos continued to leak on to social media. That's all a part of the Marvel Studios gift of keeping a good secret.

David Harbour is playing Alexei Shostakov in the Black Widow movie. However, he is probably better known as the Red Guardian. This version of the character was created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema. He is actually the second version of the Red Guardian, who was originally introduced with Captain America. The character is a long-time member of the KGB, so it is unclear if he will be a villain or friend of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff when all of the dust settles. We do know that Taskmaster will be the main antagonist.

Cate Shortland is directing Black Widow which takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. This makes the most sense when looking what happened to Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame. The hero sacrificed her life so that Hawkeye could obtain the Soul Stone and complete the Time Heist and save half of the universe. The loss was devastating for MCU fans, but it will help to make the stakes in Black Widow much more real and heavy since we all know how her story ends. Plus, we're going to finally learn about what happened in Budapest.

The Black Widow movie has been a long time coming. MCU fans have been waiting years for Scarlett Johansson to get her own standalone movie and some were a little angry to see that Captain Marvel was the first female-led MCU movie. With that being said, the story arc for Natasha Romanoff has been an intriguing one, especially after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. Out of the whole team, Romanoff was the one intent on bringing everybody back together since it was the only family she has really known.

The Black Widow movie is going to be the first movie in the MCU's upcoming Phase 4, which will hit theaters on May 1st, 2020. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige tore the house down at San Diego Comic-Con this year and MCU fans are going to be talking about the big announcements for the months to come. Black Widow, Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, Fantastic Four, The Elementals, and more will keep the fans busy for quite a long time. The Black Widow news was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con and then broadcast to the world by the official Marvel Studios Twitter account. More news is expected to drop soon, so come back here for updates.

