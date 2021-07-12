David Harbour has had a rollercoaster of a year. He stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, he started filming season 4 of Stranger Things, and was delighted to find himself part of an instant family. He dropped quite a bit of weight in transitioning from Alexei's hulking physique for Black Widow﻿ to the imprisoned American in Russia for Stranger Things.﻿ His new bride, British pop singer Lily Allen, he said had "mixed feelings" about his transformation.

"It's a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair," David Harbour explains. "We went on a date at the Wolseley (restaurant) in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise."

"So as the thing went on, I started losing the weight and working out. And she honestly has some mixed feelings about it. Which is a good place to be in a relationship. It's really good to start the relationship from that part, as opposed to being the young, handsome buck and watching yourself degenerate over the years."

The couple wed in an all American way on the all American day, spending Labor Day Weekend in Vegas to tie the knot

Captioned, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

They were joined by Allen's daughters she shares with ex-husband, Sam Cooper. Harbour says of having an instant family with Lily Allen, "I never really wanted to have kids. And I get it now, why everybody has kids. Because it's kind of like the meaning of life, you pass the torch to these other individuals.

"It's such a beautiful thing. My heart is just broken wide open and I have a new love I never had," Harbour added. "They crawl all over me, they make it their job to try to hurt me as much as they can. My lower back is destroyed!"

And what did he have to say of his 'diet' for Black Widow?

"I could eat whatever I wanted, he's supposed to be big, but I did a lot of training to get as good as I could at the minimal stunt stuff I had to do. They threw me into boxing and working with a little bit of Russian Sambo like flips and things like that. I really loved boxing to the point where I continue to do it now. The biggest part of my Marvel training was just convincing the stunt people to put the stunt guy in and (that) they don't need to really see my face."

Black Widow is in theaters now, and the wait continues for season 4 of Stranger Things. This news originated at Independent UK.