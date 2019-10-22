We've still got the Black Widow movie coming our way next year, but Scarlett Johansson is here to reaffirm that the character is truly dead in the MCU. One of the biggest surprises in Avengers: Endgame came when Natasha gave her life in order for the heroes to get the Soul Stone during the so-called time heist. While death is often a fluid thing within the world of comic books and comic book movies, Johansson refers to her character's death as definitive.

Scarlett Johansson is currently promoting her new movie Jojo Rabbit, which looks to be an awards season contender. During a stop by The Tonight Show, the subject of the Black Widow movie came up. Scarlett Johansson expressed her excitement for the project. However, she also stated that it gave her a sense of closure, following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed, cause I was kind of wiped out after that last one [Avengers: Endgame] emotionally and literally... There are very few certain things but definitely, death is pretty certain. But, people definitely don't believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die. That may be, my character existed in an alternate universe. But no, death is a pretty final thing."

Fans have been calling for Natasha Romanoff to get her own solo movie within the MCU for years now. However, Marvel Studios never felt the time was quite right to pull the trigger. Oddly, they decided to wait until after the character died before moving forward with the movie. To accomplish this, Black Widow is being done as a prequel, taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Plot details largely remain under wraps, but we're going to see Scarlett Johansson's Avenger taking on the villain Taskmaster. At this point, it remains a mystery as to who we'll see under Taskmaster's mask, but based on the art we've seen, and from set photos, the look of the villain is very faithful to the comics. The rest of the cast includes Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) as Malena, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Alexi, O.T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) as Mason and Florence Pugh (Midsommar) as Yelena Belova. With any luck, we'll be seeing a teaser trailer sooner rather than later.

Cate Shortland (Lore) is in the director's chair for this one. This will serve as the first movie in Phase 4 of the MCU, which also includes Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Black Widow is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2020. Feel free to check out the full interview clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel for yourself.